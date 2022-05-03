Home page politics

In a closed conference, the federal government also wants to discuss the consequences of an oil embargo against Russia. The news ticker on reactions in Germany to the Ukraine war.

Ukraine conflict: Germany is concerned about the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

Closed meeting of the federal government at Schloss Meseberg: SPD, Greens and FDP also discuss oil embargo against Russia

Update from May 3, 11:32 am: The number of refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany has exceeded 400,000.

Update from May 3, 11:32 am: The number of refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany has exceeded 400,000. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced this on Tuesday in the short message service Twitter, citing the Federal Police. The number was therefore 400,632. “The majority are women, children and the elderly,” the ministry said. Because not all people from Ukraine are registered in Germany, the actual number is likely to be significantly higher.

Traffic light is quietly advising on the Ukraine war – including Sweden and Finland: NATO news at noon?

Meseberg – After the fall elections, the SPD, Greens and FDP could not have foreseen that a war in Europe would be the dominant topic of the first cabinet meeting of the traffic light coalition. The government will withdraw to its guest house in Meseberg north of Berlin for two days from Tuesday, May 3rd. The coalition wants to discuss how to deal with the Ukraine war, which has put the world in a new situation in just a few weeks.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (left) and the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in front of Meseberg Castle. © John MacDougall/AFP

Germany and the Ukraine war: Scholz sees security in Europe as the central topic of the closed conference

At the start of the exam, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a statement on Tuesday morning (May 3). You come together for the cabinet retreat to “talk about the important issues that concern us all,” said Scholz. Above all, it is important to talk about security issues for Europe.

The Swedish and Finnish Prime Ministers, Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, are also guests as important allies. Sweden and Finland are currently also discussing (joint) NATO membership. Scholz wants to appear in front of the press with the two heads of government at noon.

According to Scholz, the government also wants to advise on the economic effects of the Ukraine crisis – and on the question of what the “great transformation associated with climate change means economically.” Experts are invited to this. According to the Chancellor, the aim was to continue modernizing Germany, “particularly in these difficult times”.

Meseberg Castle in Brandenburg, where the Federal Cabinet meets for a two-day closed conference. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany and the Ukraine war: Prime Ministers from Sweden and Finland at a closed conference as guests

According to the federal government, another topic of the closed session is “the German economic model with regard to the challenges of the global economy”. The cabinet has invited the directors of the Institute of German Economics and the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research, Michael Hüther and Sebastian Dullien, as guests.

At the end of the exam on Wednesday there will be a press conference with Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). (AFP/dpa)