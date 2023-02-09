Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

A picture from 2015, when Angela Merkel’s welcome policy enabled a large flow of refugees to Germany. Today there is a risk of a further loss of control in asylum policy, comments Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Armin Weigel/dpa/Klaus Haag

The federal government is threatened with the next loss of control in asylum policy. The rising number of refugees seeking asylum in Germany brings back grim memories of Merkel’s open borders policy. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

It sounds like a mocking echo of past battles: This Friday, the EU heads of government are arguing in Brussels about ways out of the new migration crisis. And almost at the same time, Angela Merkel is in the Ivory Coast to pick up a UNESCO medal for her welcome policy. At least in Africa – and in some of the villa districts of her homeland that are isolated from reality – the ex-chancellor is still revered for her policy of open borders, the consequences of which are becoming increasingly visible in many German cities.

Merkel’s difficult legacy has paralyzed German asylum policy to this day

Merkel’s difficult legacy has paralyzed German asylum policy to this day. In his statement in the Bundestag before the EU special summit on migration, her successor Olaf Scholz also failed to answer on Wednesday how he intends to deal with the renewed stream of young men seeking asylum in Germany. No matter how desperate cities and communities can call for help: the chancellor doesn’t even want to attend a hastily arranged refugee summit – because he has nothing to offer the horrified mayors except a few million more in aid. The green negotiator of the traffic light government in Brussels rejected stronger protection of the external borders, even the fences demanded by CSU Vice President Manfred Weber in agreement with the government in Vienna. And the federal government has apparently outsourced the asylum policy in the central Mediterranean to the sea rescuers of the non-governmental organizations and to the smugglers.

This brings back dark memories of the loss of control in 2015. But not everything is the same as it was then. With Sweden and Italy, two European spokesmen who applauded the Merkel government in 2015, have swung under pressure from voters to adopt a tougher asylum policy. And in Denmark, of all people, a courageous social-democratic head of government is bringing the kind of order to immigration policy that a majority of citizens would want from the traffic-light government.

