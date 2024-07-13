Home page politics

From: Marc Beyer

Press Split

SiKo chief accuses leading traffic light representatives of underestimating the danger posed by Russia. Putin has already proven his aggression.

Munich – The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, criticises most of the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for its communication on the war in Ukraine. “In Germany, the defence minister speaks frankly and says that we must become war-ready,” said the former foreign policy advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on the sidelines of the NATOsummit in Washington. His cabinet colleagues, however, still underestimated the seriousness of the situation.

“To this day, I have the feeling that most of the politicians in charge believe that they cannot tell the people the truth and say: ‘We are dealing with aggression like in the Cold War,'” he complained. “There is a certain hesitation and the belief that the population cannot be expected to put up with this.”

Defense Minister Pistorius sees Russia’s aggression

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD), who is very intensively involved in military issues and sees what Russia is doing, has considered his words carefully, said Heusgen. Pistorius observes how aggressive Russia is and that Germany must find answers to this. “I am also not at all surprised that he describes the latest cabinet decision regarding next year’s budget as ‘annoying’ because he sees that his cabinet colleagues are still underestimating the dramatic nature of the situation, namely Russia’s aggression.”

Pistorius is now the most popular politician in Germany and has the greatest credibility, said Heusgen. Scholz, on the other hand, has not yet received the approval ratings he achieved after his turning point speech. The Chancellor made a government statement at the end of February 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, stressing that the day of the Russian invasion marked “a turning point in the history of our continent.”

Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union with the Ukraine war

Heusgen said that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had set himself the goal of restoring the old Soviet Union. “We are still playing it down a bit,” he complained. “In Germany, we are still placating in our political statements. Perhaps people are afraid to tell people clearly what is going on.”

“Like in the Cold War”: Christoph Heusgen. © dpa/Kay Nietfeld

“You have to tell people the truth and tell them clearly what treaties Russia has broken, how Russia is rearming, that Russia has stationed nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad that can reach Germany,” warned Heusgen. “The average German doesn’t know that.”

Putin has shown aggression, now Germany must draw consequences

President Putin has shown how aggressive he is. “And it is only right that we now draw conclusions on our part,” he said, referring to the planned stationing of US cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers in Germany from 2026, announced at the NATO summit in Washington. The USA thus wants to station weapons systems in Germany for the first time since the Cold War that can reach as far as Russia. Heusgen stressed: “You can only negotiate with someone like Vladimir Putin from a position of strength.”