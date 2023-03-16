Home page politics

The CSU chairman Markus Söder sharply criticizes the planned electoral law reform. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.



The planned electoral law reform of the traffic light government not only threatens the existence of the CSU at federal level. The reform would also permanently weaken the federal principle. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The CSU is Germany’s loud drama queen, sometimes cocky, sometimes hysterical. But you rarely see them as devastated as after the traffic light government’s electoral law plan. Not only that some of their doggedly defended direct mandates are dangerously shaky – the entire party is threatened with being thrown out of the Bundestag in the future if the SPD, Greens and FDP, as announced, delete the “basic mandate clause”. Then three direct mandates won are no longer enough to get the entire group into parliament if the five percent hurdle is broken at the same time.

Anyone who urges the people to exercise moderation should set a good example themselves

It’s their own fault, you could say: when they were still co-governing in Berlin, the CSU, under its string puller Alexander Dobrindt, cunningly refused a long-overdue reform. Now the CSU and the Left Party want to go to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe to stop the law. However, regardless of the constitutional assessment, it must be said that the traffic light proposal now presented is not politically clever, for a number of reasons. First, it weakens regional parties and thus the federal principle. Second, he suspects the governing parties of wanting to get rid of two unwelcome competitors, the CSU and the Left Party, by tinkering with the electoral law. Thirdly, it carries the risk that the next federal government with Union participation will overturn the law again. And fourth, he puts the traffic light under pressure to justify himself: How can it be that the SPD, Greens and FDP are cutting back on parliament while at the same time massively inflating the government apparatus?

The three parties have taken care of 168 of their people in additionally created high-paying civil servant positions. The new government is teeming with state secretaries, special representatives and lobbyists who have been maneuvered into lucrative offices. Anyone who urges the people to exercise moderation and basks in the applause for the elimination of 100 seats in parliament should set a good example themselves. Instead, the government is gorging on itself and only curtailing parliament.

