Florian Naumann

Olaf Scholz and Alice Weidel in the Bundestag. © Odd Andersen / AFP

“You take it, I have it”: The traffic light parties have miscalculated the committee chairs. The Bundestag could have to struggle longer with the consequences.

Berlin – Unity and binding agreements behind the scenes, that’s what the Ampel-Coalition actually wants to stand for. When it came to distributing the chairman positions in the Bundestag committees, it was only half successful. The SPD, Greens and FDP probably took their preferred bodies without prior coordination – and, to everyone’s astonishment, left the AfD to chair the symbolically and security-politically important interior committee. After all, there was no mutual accusation between the traffic light parties.

The “take it, I have it” moment at the traffic lights could keep the Bundestag busy for some time. Possibly in the form of a problematic committee management by the AfD, that remains to be seen for the time being. First of all, however, with a possible stumbling block in the election of the committee chairman. The left announced on Tuesday that it would vote against any AfD candidate. The traffic light groups and the Union were also skeptical. The vote will take place on Wednesday (December 15th).

Traffic lights are not mutually exclusive: the Bundestag is concerned with the consequences – CSU “outraged”

“The left will never support a candidate from the AfD for such an office,” said left parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali. She gave the traffic light parties “full responsibility” for the AfD chairmanship in the committee dealing with issues relating to migration and the protection of the constitution. They would not have exercised their right to preferential access. The background: The SPD, Greens and FDP had secured the chairmanship of the Foreign, European and Defense Committee with their first access, which gave the AfD access to the Interior Committee.

Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) referred explicitly to the sensitive issues that are being dealt with in the committee before the Union parliamentarians’ meeting on Tuesday. He lacks the imagination to imagine that this is led by an AfD representative. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt was still “outraged”. The Interior Committee is central to questions of the rule of law. It is therefore not acceptable that the AfD lead this.

The SPD and FDP wanted to take a closer look at the AfD candidate before making a decision. “A committee chairman also presents parliament to the outside world, so it depends on personal and professional suitability,” said Liberal parliamentary group chairman Christian Dürr. SPD official colleague Rolf Mützenich said his parliamentary group would look “closely” at every candidate. He pointed out that the AfD was under surveillance in some federal states.

Traffic light does not rule out AfD hanging in the interior committee – right-wing populists nominate ex-police officers

Mützenich already seemed to be in the mood for a possible hanging game. He pointed out that a committee was able to work without the election of a chairman: in this case, the vice-chairmen would take over the leadership.

Meanwhile, the AfD has decided on its candidate: Martin Hess, police officer and domestic political spokesman for the parliamentary group, is to chair the interior committee in the future, according to the proposal of the right-wing populists. Hess comes from Baden-Württemberg. Unlike in Thuringia, for example, the AfD regional association there is not entirely monitored by the state protection of the constitution – but it is according to the authority the structures of the officially dissolved “wing” and the AfD youth organization “Junge Alternative”.

AfD MP Martin Hess during an election campaign in January 2021. © Marius Bulling / www.imago-images.de

The Stuttgart AfD parliamentary group has also caused concern in the past with statements made by individual MPs that were viewed as anti-Semitic. Left Vice Martina Renner recently warned an AfD committee chairman as a “security risk” – for example, after a terrorist attack, security-relevant information could get into right-wing Telegram channels, she told Deutschlandfunk.

AfD dispute in the interior committee threatens: candidate is nominated – Weidel does not want to reschedule

Hess tried to dispel concerns from the other parties. He referred to 27 years of service as a police officer and promised “fairness”. He wanted to lead the committee “neutrally and non-partisan”. Safety concerns are not appropriate “with a former chief inspector”. If the SPD, Greens, FDP, Union and Left refuse to give their consent, the fronts could harden quickly. AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel announced: “Then of course we will stand by our candidates. We will certainly not let the other groups dictate which candidates we should put up here. ”

The AfD will also have another “sensitive” committee chair: the one in the health committee. The party nominated the MP Jörg Schneider. In previous speeches, Schneider had always spoken out in favor of comprehensive easing, but did not, for example, question the effectiveness of vaccinations.

The CDU and CSU also named their candidates for the committee chairs and their working groups on Monday – with nasty surprises for some Union celebrities. (fn / AFP)