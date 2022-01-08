Home page politics

Markus Söder, CSU party chairman and Prime Minister of Bavaria © Peter Kneffel / dpa

CSU leader Markus Söder has warned of the financial consequences of the new federal government’s policy for the Germans.

Munich – “My feeling is that this new traffic light federal government will probably be the most expensive for the Germans that has ever existed,” said Söder on Saturday at a virtual New Year’s reception by the CSU. He also accused the SPD, Greens and FDP of pursuing wrong socio-political approaches.

There is superinflation, zero interest rates, creeping expropriation and energy prices that are going through the roof – none of these can simply be accepted. Alternative concepts are necessary. “Just incurring new debts is not an answer to the creeping expropriation of the population,” said the CSU chief. The Union will oppose this.

In terms of social policy, Söder accused the new federal government of “wanting to re-educate the Germans from the basic idea”. He cited “excessive gendering”, “the question of what to eat” or “new family images that are emerging” as examples in which he feared such an upbringing by the traffic light government.

The CSU chairman also rejected the planned legalization of cannabis with the words, “I am against the release of drugs”. This project will lead to more revenue for the state. But as the example of the Netherlands shows, this tends to lead to major problems.

In foreign policy, Söder criticized the fact that it was already becoming apparent that the departure of former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was leaving gaps. Germany must be careful that it does not speak itself into disputes in the current conflicts. Söder referred to the situation in Ukraine. For Ukraine, of course, territorial independence applies, but this is not a NATO conflict.

Söder also admitted that it was not easy for the CDU and CSU at the moment. There is a mood among the population to let the traffic light coalition go through with the Merkel government for the first time after 16 years. But he has the feeling that he can work together “very well” personally with the designated new CDU boss Friedrich Merz. He expects the cooperation between the CDU and CSU with Merz to be better than in previous years.

Söder announced that he did not want to be the leader of the opposition in the federal government – he was Bavarian Prime Minister. As the head of the CSU, he wanted to take more care of the regular voters again, but above all of the “new social center”.

In addition, Söder indicated that he might want to reshuffle his cabinet with a view to the state elections in Bavaria in 2023. With the traffic light coalition there are new challenges – therefore “the overall team line-up must be the best in order to be prepared for the year 2023”. According to a recent survey, the absolute majority in Bavaria is a long way off for the CSU, and the current coalition with the Free Voters would no longer have a majority.

