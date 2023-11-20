Home page politics

Things aren’t looking good for the traffic light coalition at the moment. Is the break coming? Political expert Münch doesn’t believe it and explains why.

Munich – The traffic light is in a crisis: First the constant dispute, then miserable survey results – and now a fat 60 billion hole in the budget. Encouraging signs of solidarity? None. On the contrary: When it comes to the excitement surrounding VAT in the catering industry, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is blaming his coalition partners. Political scientist Ursula Münch still doesn’t believe in a traffic light break. In an interview, the director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing explains why a GroKo alternative would cause just as many problems.

Ms. Münch, the traffic light is in front of a pile of broken glass – but instead of sweeping it up together, Lindner is cheerfully shooting at his coalition partners. Does it have calculation?

The fact that Lindner is now pushing the return to increased VAT onto the Greens and SPD naturally fits in with the FDP’s line. He doesn’t want to annoy his coalition partners, but rather to serve his clientele: innkeepers and customers who can still afford to go to restaurants. That may seem contradictory in the current situation – after all, after the Karlsruhe ruling, savings have to be made in every corner. On the other hand, this substantive orientation of the FDP also fits with its previous positioning.

With the 60 billion hole there is a lack of money for green projects – and the FDP wants to set new priorities when it comes to spending. Can this survive the traffic light dispute?

It is important that we do not pretend that the climate fund is just a Green issue. A large part of the electorate wanted a climate-friendly economy and progress in digitalization. In this respect, this topic falls on all of us. Any other government would be just as overwhelmed. A Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz would also have to pursue climate policy.

Do you think there will be a traffic light break?

I think all three parties would like a change of government – but no one wants to risk that. Who should draw the line? New elections would threaten the existence of the FDP. Under a Union-led Jamaica coalition, the Greens and the FDP would still argue. The only option might be an SPD-led government with the Union. But would the CDU and CSU be willing to do this if they are actually leading in the polls? I don’t think this is all very realistic.

Markus Söder is already shuffling with his hooves…

But it would be new to me that the CSU decides this alone. Söder’s junior partner idea is likely to be extremely controversial in the Union. Many will ask themselves whether the Union is selling itself too cheaply – after all, a lot more would come out of new elections. We would probably witness a constant power struggle between the SPD and the Union. I can already hear Merz shouting: “Actually, I should be chancellor.”

In return, the GroKo would perhaps argue less about the content.

Correct: There would be much more similarity in terms of content. In migration policy, for example. But if I’m not mistaken, we all said after the end of the last GroKo in 2021: Please not again. And now everyone has forgotten that this government has been standing still for years, that climate protection has been left behind, that the Russia policy was a catastrophe and that digitalization has been neglected. Nobody can tell me that this is the better alternative given the immense tasks involved. In this respect we are faced with a huge problem.

So the traffic light will continue its bickering course until the next federal election?

I’m afraid so. But we also have to remember that the population is arguing about the same issues. The FDP and the Greens have different ideas about the role of the state. What we are currently experiencing in the government is also a reflection of our society. The fact is that we have to contend with a lot of conflicts of interest in these times. Nobody should convince themselves that things will be different after the next election. (Interview: Kathrin Braun)