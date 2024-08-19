Home policy

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Press Split

And once again there is a clash in the traffic lights. This time it is about aid to Ukraine. Lindner’s instructions and an alleged Scholz ban are causing anger.

Berlin – The budget is eating up the money in the federal coffers. This is nothing new. The dispute over the 2025 federal budget, which has been brewing for months, shows how contentious the situation is. The agreement recently reached at the urging of Finance Minister Christian Lindner is now finally set to become final. What is new, however, are the financial plans to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. And the quarrel within the traffic light coalition is escalating again.

Background: Because of the strained budget situation, FDP leader Lindner wrote a letter to Boris Pistorius’ (SPD) Defense Ministry and Annalena Baerbock’s (Greens) Foreign Ministry at the beginning of August. The letter said: “New measures” to help Ukraine should only be taken if “funding is secured” in the budget in the coming years. “Please ensure that the upper limits are adhered to,” it continued. The letter has been made available to the German Press Agency, previously reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) about it. In short: Lindner wants to limit aid payments.

“Excessive spending” prevented? Billions in aid could be denied to Ukraine

However, Christian Lindner’s Finance Ministry stated on Saturday that it was still willing to talk. However, needs would have to be specifically reported and verifiable – so far, no report of needs has been received, according to a spokesman. The ministry is thus passing the ball back to the Defense Ministry. The federal budget, which was approved in July, provides for 4 billion euros in aid to Ukraine – and this is not expected to have changed after the new budget compromise on Friday. In future, the federal government would like to refinance this more through frozen Russian state assets.

Trouble again in the traffic light coalition. There is a clash between Scholz, Pistorius and Lindner over aid to Ukraine. © dpa | Marcus Brandt + dpa | Soeren Stache + dpa | Christoph Reichwein

A report by the Picture However, this makes the discussion much more explosive. According to sources in the Ministry of Defense, Lindner’s instructions mean that “30 measures that have been given high priority by Ukraine and totaling around three billion euros cannot be pursued any further.” In addition, an “unplanned expenditure” of 3.87 billion euros for Ukraine for 2024 was already presented in May. As a result of Lindner’s instructions, Ukraine will not receive the military equipment included in this.

Ukraine likely to miss out on billions in aid due to traffic light anger – industry is already reported to be changing course

Doubly explosive: Ukraine must not only prepare for less hoped-for support from Germany, the manufacturing industry is also said to have already changed direction. According to information from Picture A large part of the material from the planned “excessive expenditure” of 3.87 billion euros is said to have been sold elsewhere by the industrial companies – and thus will not go to Ukraine.

Developments that Pistorius’ people are unlikely to like. Picture further refers to a paper from the Ministry of Defense that she has in her possession. It is said that Lindner wants to change the “rules of the game after the game has started” and thereby endanger the continuous supply of all weapons systems delivered to Ukraine.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Has Scholz “banned” demands for aid to Ukraine? Explosive report emerges

Accordingly, there is anger in the Ministry of Defense – also at the Chancellor. According to government insiders, the Chancellery around Olaf Scholz is said to have “forbidden” the Ministry from sending prepared requirements to the Ministry of Finance. The Chancellery did not initially comment on this. The Ministry of Finance also wanted to comment on the matter. Picture-Do not respond to this request.

Meanwhile, anger is also rising among the Greens. Green politician and traffic light budget analyst Sebastian Schäfer called it “absurd” that spare parts could no longer be delivered or that “our armed forces cannot replace what they have given up”. His demand: “The finance minister must not block this any further”.