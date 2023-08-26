Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

The basic child security continues to cause disputes at the traffic lights. Olaf Scholz is nevertheless confident. An agreement should be reached in the coming days.

Berlin – The basic child security continues to cause trouble. The traffic light government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is again facing a test. While the coalition work before this year’s summer break was marked by ongoing quarrels, it now seems to be going on according to the same pattern.

The chancellor is trying to be more united, but the dispute over basic child security between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP could continue to challenge politicians in the coming days. Scholz’ plan: The traffic light dispute about the changes in the law should be settled as soon as possible.

Dispute over basic child security continues: Scholz wants agreement in a few days

“The Federal Government will clarify by next week how the basic child security system will be structured in concrete terms,” ​​said the Chancellor shortly before the cabinet meeting at Meseberg Castle. On Tuesday, Scholz and his 16 ministers will meet for their fifth cabinet retreat in the federal government’s guest house at Schloss Meseberg north of Berlin. Even before the summer break, the coalition partners had repeatedly argued, particularly violently about the so-called heating law.

Are crossed when it comes to basic child security: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Basic child security in Germany is about relieving the financial burden on mothers or fathers who are significantly involved in looking after their children. It is envisaged that the care time will affect maintenance payments in the future. Benefits for families are to be combined and increased at the same time.

Basic child security ensures a traffic light dispute: Paus and Lindner disagree on financing

But the planned basic child security has been causing arguments within the traffic light for months: Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have not yet been able to agree on the amount of contributions required. Only in the past few days had Paus caused a stir with her clear stance on basic child security and her draft law. In this context, quotes the world on Sunday Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP): “In our economic situation, we cannot afford any further delay”.

Last Friday, August 25, Paus and Lindner are said to have met at a crisis summit – without success. The Picture reported, citing government sources, that a possible agreement has been postponed. According to the report, the “nerves are pretty much on edge”. Paus initially envisages around twelve billion euros for their project, Lindner only wants to incorporate two billion euros.

Traffic light dispute continues: basic child security should be adopted soon

According to BR, Paus had already made it clear at the beginning of July that she would deliver on the subject of basic child security. “At the end of August we will pass a law on basic child security. That’s good news,” she announced at the time. The fact that she is currently opposing Lindner against the law in this way could possibly be due to the fact that the Green politician Paus recently opposed Lindner’s economic growth law. (fbu with dpa)