FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai criticizes Economics Minister Robert Habeck. © Axel Heimken/dpa

In a marathon meeting, the traffic light alliance forged compromises on climate protection. However, the conflicts in the coalition are not entirely settled. One partner in particular is contrite.

Berlin – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai has vigorously contradicted Economics Minister Robert Habeck because of skeptical statements about the climate policy of the traffic light coalition. Several Green politicians, on the other hand, jumped in on Habeck, who had declared, among other things, that the transport measures agreed in the coalition committee were not sufficient.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil warned that people had to be involved in climate protection. He warned that climate protection is only feasible for elites and that there could be an urban-rural conflict on this issue.

In the coalition committee, the SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed on a 16-page paper that, among other things, provides for the accelerated expansion of the motorways at 144 points, billions in investments in the rail network and a relaxation of climate protection rules. Habeck stated in an interview with “Zeit Online”: “One result of the coalition committee is that in this government it will no longer be possible in the transport sector.”

The Greens politician added: “And I’m not giving away a secret when I say that the measures agreed there will in no case lead to Germany being able to meet its climate targets in the transport sector. The agreed measures are not enough to fill the gap.” Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) will see it that way.

Harsh criticism of Habeck

The FDP General Secretary countered Habeck’s statements. “On the contrary: the agreements of the coalition committee on climate protection policy are a paradigm shift for Germany: the climate protection law will be transferred from the planned economy to the market economy,” said Djir-Sarai of the German Press Agency. Instead of unrealistic annual targets for individual sectors, the cross-sector target of climate neutrality from 2045 will count in future.

“This goal can only be achieved – also in the transport sector – if the citizens are taken along on the way there. Climate protection can only succeed with the people, not against them,” said Djir-Sarai. “Mr. Habeck should finally understand that. Everything else leads to a further division in society.” And: “The climate minister Habeck should stop looking for scapegoats. With all personal appreciation, a leader should not behave like that.”

Green leader Ricarda Lang, in turn, defended her party friend Habeck. With the decisions of the coalition committee, “we are not complying with the climate targets in traffic,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “There remains a gap that needs solutions,” she added.

The coalition’s overall ambitions for climate protection are not enough for her. “We are a government that is leading the way in climate protection – but not always as quickly as I would like. We need more speed overall, ”said the party leader. Green parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann told the editorial network Germany: “Despite the worsening climate crisis, there is obviously only one coalition partner who wants more when it comes to climate protection.”

Environmental groups upset

Lang also considers it “very likely” that not all of these 144 motorway projects will ultimately be built at an accelerated rate. Planning will “only be accelerated if the responsible countries say: We want that,” she added. The Greens are currently involved in twelve state governments. It makes sense to look at individual projects on site with a view to traffic jams, the risk of accidents, environmental protection or noise protection, said Lang. At the same time, she again spoke out in favor of a speed limit on motorways to protect the climate, a measure that the FDP rejects.

Environmental groups were also angry about the decisions of the coalition committee. Apparently, they did not go down well with the Greens’ voters either. In the ZDF political barometer published yesterday, the value for the party fell by two points to 17 percent. In return, the FDP gained two points to 7 percent in the survey conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.

The SPD chairman Klingbeil warned against a division of society through climate protection measures. “Climate protection must not be an elite project for people with money,” Klingbeil told the newspapers of the Bayern media group. Therefore, ambitious climate protection also includes social balance.

“People in the metropolises must also be careful not to turn up their noses at those in rural areas when they drive,” emphasized the SPD leader. Where he comes from, there is no alternative to the car. “And that is the reality for a lot of people in Germany. We as the SPD will not allow city to be played off against country.” dpa