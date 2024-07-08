The paper on the “growth initiative” presented by the traffic light coalition on Friday is 31 pages long. On the following Monday, however, the problem became apparent, as has often been the case in this coalition: the responsible ministries appear to have been taken by surprise by the decisions made overnight in the Chancellery and can say little or nothing about the feasibility and financial consequences. At the same time, there is also increasing criticism of individual points from the government factions.
#Traffic #light #coalitions #growth #initiative #criticism #points
Leave a Reply