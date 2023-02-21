Dhe power struggles between the CDU and CSU in Merkel’s last few years have leveled the way for the Social Democrats to the chancellor’s office. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the SPD seem to have learned this lesson so thoroughly that the peace in the SPD, which itself was once at odds, was touched just as little in the first traffic light year as that in the coalition. But now, with the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a new phase is beginning. Now it will become clear how stable the alliance of the SPD, Greens and FDP, which is new at the federal level, is with its many ministers who lack executive experience.

Because no matter how great the challenge Putin’s war was for the coalition, it helped to close the ranks. What is happening in Ukraine is too outrageous to raise the question of whether to help or turn a blind eye. In addition, the major opposition party, the CDU, supports Kiev.

There was no dispute over direction

No matter how much public pressure some important traffic light politicians (especially the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock) and some less important ones (above all the FDP MP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann) have put in the discussion about arms deliveries to Ukraine, it never happened It was about a dispute about direction, it was always about how quickly and how intensively Berlin should deliver which weapons. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was annoyed by some public demands. But he never had to fear that parts of his traffic light troop would fall off the flag. There was never a threat of a special party conference, including throwing paint bags at the minister’s ear.

But now a new phase is beginning, both internationally and nationally. China announced a peace initiative at the Munich Security Conference. This is not the end of the war, but it is a political signal. Impatience is gradually becoming noticeable in Washington and the call for talks with Ukraine about ending the conflict is getting louder. In terms of foreign policy, Berlin is sticking to the motto of not doing anything over the heads of Kiev; SPD leader Saskia Esken, who belongs to the party left, reiterated the call for a victory for Ukraine and a complete withdrawal of the Russians. But your left-wing party friends have already given the year a headline.







After the previous one was completely shaped by the turn of the century, it should now be about the strong state and services of general interest. Projects such as basic child security or a property levy should be the focus. The message is: we participated in the delivery of weapons and the rearmament of the Bundeswehr. Now it’s our turn to make our wishes.

Will taxes increase?

So now the self-proclaimed progressive coalition is about which wishes from the coalition agreement that came into being under pre-war conditions can be realized. But above all: how much money is left for this after three years of pandemic and one year of war brought extreme financial efforts. The publicly effective letter duel between the Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck, who belongs to the Greens, and the FDP chairman and Finance Minister Christian Lindner about how financial leeway could be created, shows where the San Andreas gap of this alliance runs

If the Reds and Greens are willing to decide on additional government revenue (vulgo: tax increases) for social or climate policy projects, Lindner will do everything in his power to avoid ending up completely as Minister of Debt.







The first five state elections are behind the traffic light parties. For the Greens they were quite to very successful, for the SPD the positive and negative outcomes are fairly evenly balanced, for the FDP the results range from very bad (kicked out of the government) to catastrophic (kicked out of the state parliament). This still has no serious consequences for the unity of the party with regard to the right course and for the authority of Chairman Lindner. But if the remaining three elections this year are similar, the question of how helpful participation in the traffic light is for the FDP could become louder.

Although the different goals of the traffic light parties are becoming more and more apparent, the essential prerequisite for stability is still in place: the parties are in agreement. The Green Foreign Minister’s demonstrative criticism of the Red Chancellor may also be due to the Green Party’s early profiling in the race for the next chancellor candidacy, but the Green ranks are closed. Those of the Social Democrats too. Only if this stays that way will the traffic light remain stable.