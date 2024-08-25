Home policy

After the knife attack in Solingen, Robert Habeck, among others, spoke out in favor of stricter gun laws – tightening of the law is necessary.

Berlin – After the knife attack in Solingen, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has spoken out in favor of stricter gun laws. “We don’t know whether the terrible crime in Solingen could have been prevented with stricter laws,” said the Green politician. But some legal tightening is simply right and necessary: ​​”More gun-free zones and stricter gun laws – no one in Germany needs bladed and stabbing weapons in public. We no longer live in the Middle Ages.”

Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habeck (Greens) expressed his shock at the fatal knife attack in Solingen and condemned violence against revelers. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Federal Minister of Justice announces consultations on stricter knife laws: FDP against SPD tightening

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann had previously announced consultations on the weapons law for knives. “We will now discuss in the federal government how we can further advance the fight against this type of knife crime,” said the FDP politician of the Picture on SundaySo far, the FDP has rejected Interior Minister Nancy Faeser’s (SPD) proposals for stricter bans. The SPD is demanding that the laws be significantly tightened.

After knife attack: Habeck calls for harsh punishments for terrorists and Islamists

The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the knife attack, which left three dead and several injuredThe Düsseldorf police also say they received a letter claiming responsibility from IS. Now they have to check whether this letter is genuine, said a police spokesman. The police stormed a refugee shelter in the evening and arrested a man. The connections between the crimes are now being investigated, said a police spokesman.

Habeck said that Islamist terror is one of the greatest threats to security in Germany. “Anyone who commits such acts must be punished severely. Very severely. There can be no tolerance for murderers and terrorists and Islamists. And if it is someone who claims the country’s protection as a refugee or asylum seeker, he has lost the right to protection.” (dpa/jal)