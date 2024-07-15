Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Is the assassination attempt on Trump fueling the “polarization spiral”? The German government apparently wants to prepare itself for the period after the US election.

Berlin – Before the US election 2024 Concern is growing in Germany. Politicians are not prepared for a possible second US presidency of Donald Trump, complain Union politicians in particular. The Republican would leave his cabinet and the entire administration filled with loyal Trump supporters, warned CSU foreign policy expert Thomas Erndl, for example.

“Corrective and balancing” forces would then disappear, said Erndl on Editorial Network Germany (RND). The German government’s transatlantic coordinator, Michael Link, has expressed concern about political stability in the USA following the assassination attempt on Trump. “It remains to be hoped that Trump’s supporters will now react prudently,” said Link in an interview with the RND. “Countless US citizens now want a pause and no further fuelling of the spiral of polarisation.”

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in response to his defeat in the presidential election. Trump is set to be officially chosen as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 US election at the party’s convention. In polls, he is ahead of incumbent Joe Biden.

Scenarios for a victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US election

Various observers are playing out scenarios for a possible Trump victory in the 2024 US election. Here are some of the concerns that are circulating if Trump becomes US President again:

Justice system : Trump allegedly wants to turn the Justice Department into his “personal political enforcement machine.”

: Trump allegedly wants to turn the Justice Department into his “personal political enforcement machine.” NATO : The US will withdraw from NATO because Trump sees the military alliance as a “rip-off” of the European member states.

: The US will withdraw from NATO because Trump sees the military alliance as a “rip-off” of the European member states. Security guarantees for Europe : Trump complains about low NATO spending.

: Trump complains about low NATO spending. Wladimir Putin : Trump described his attack on Ukraine in an interview as “smart” and “savvy.”

: Trump described his attack on Ukraine in an interview as “smart” and “savvy.” Ukraine aid : Trump wants to reduce or completely eliminate support for Kyiv.

: Trump wants to reduce or completely eliminate support for Kyiv. Climate policy: Trump has already described the transformation of the economy as a “green hoax.”

US election: Transatlantic coordinator warns against Trump going it alone

Transatlantic coordinator Link assured in the RND-Interview that the federal government is preparing for a possible Trump victory. “I regularly seek this solidarity and have therefore been networking intensively with the relevant colleagues in the CDU and CSU for a long time on the subject of preparing for a possible Trump 2.0 scenario,” said the FDP politician.

However, he admitted: “No matter what happens in November, we must be prepared for the fact that the demands on Germany and the EU for more responsibility will increase.” While US Democrat Joe Biden takes the latter “very seriously” as an institution and partner, Trump, in Link’s opinion, places “significantly less value on alliances and allies.”

Recently, the Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Jens Spahn (CDU) and Green European politician Anton Hofreiter have warned that Germany must better prepare for a possible election victory for Trump. (frs)