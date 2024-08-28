Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

Under increasing pressure, the traffic light coalition suddenly wants to move – or at least pretend to. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Opposition leader Friedrich Merz is, and this is another thing that makes the escalating duel for power in Germany so appealing, the personified antithesis of the Chancellor: not like Olaf Scholz and his role model Angela Merkel, who waits and weighs things up, but aggressive and full of creative urge. Many citizens who appreciated the former Chancellor’s cautious style of government were therefore always a little suspicious of the edgy, sometimes over-the-top Sauerlander.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz makes a big impact after Solingen

But the well-tempered Germany of the Merkel years, in which many things could be sat out, no longer exists. The mounting crises of our time require new answers – and also a different style of politics, one that addresses and tackles problems. The idea that the country could be led from behind has been shattered with the change of times. The wave of anger that is currently hitting the traffic light chancellor is an expression of the new impatience.

The asylum turnaround plan presented by Merz on Tuesday follows a new political leadership culture, one that wants to change things instead of explaining why they (supposedly) cannot be changed. The plan is a political all-purpose weapon: ostensibly, of course, an attempt to split the traffic light coalition, possibly even to blow it up and bring about a long-overdue change of direction for the country; the hectic maneuvers that the government coalition is suddenly carrying out to escape the Merz trap show that the opposition leader has succeeded in making a hit.

Merz’s migration offensive: A warning to Söder and the Merkel wing

But the CDU leader’s migration offensive is also a message to the co-chancellor candidate Markus Söder to please finally let it go, and a demonstration of power to the stubborn Merkel wing: security and order should once again come before a welcoming culture in the CDU. The knife terror in Solingen was only made possible by a failure of the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia by Merz’s rival and Merkel man Hendrik Wüst; there was certainly bad luck involved, and yet it embarrasses the advocates of the black-green coalition and a relaxed asylum policy.

But first of all, the CDU is concerned with survival in the East, where, as the CDU chairman also knows, many people socialized in the dictatorship are calling for a strong state even more strongly than anywhere else. On September 22nd, Brandenburg will put an end to the election cycle. Then Merz hopes to have finally reached the goal of his dangerous journey to becoming the Union’s candidate for chancellor. (George Anastasiadis)