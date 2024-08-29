But it is far from certain that the seriousness of the situation has been fully recognized and that essential changes will occur. For understandable reasons, there is still a lot of talk about the terrible attack in Solingen and knife crime. But the problem is much bigger – and older. There is hardly any talk of protecting the German borders. And yet this is precisely where the greatest challenge lies. When the Federal Minister of Justice emphasizes that European law is being adhered to, the question must be: what, please?

The European asylum system does not work, does not serve its purpose, and is therefore dead. And yet it can be given new life by remembering its original purpose. Since our European partners are ignoring European law by waving migrants through instead of taking them in, and are also refusing to transfer them from Germany, the German government must take action itself. European law allows this in the event of a threat to national security and order. There has long been a mass migration emergency that is obvious to everyone in Europe.

Germany must send a clear message to its neighbors at its borders: You are responsible first. And to the whole world: We will no longer take in everyone. That is the only thing that will work. But the traffic light coalition has not said a word about this.

