Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

After the stirring traffic light debate about the federal budget for 2024, Christian Lindner sees clear cohesion in the coalition – despite the pending member survey.

Berlin – The dispute over the collapsed budget for 2024 has caused anger and doubts about the government alliance among the population and also the traffic light coalition. Now the CDU leader had Friedrich Merz also asked for a question of trust for Olaf Scholz. At this time, the members of the traffic light would vote on whether they wanted to continue to support the Chancellor.

Merz's demand did Christian Lindner and said it was part of the “usual opposition floor exercise.” The Chancellor would only have to ask a question of confidence if he was no longer sure of his majority in the coalition. According to Lindner's assessment, this support would still exist, reports Das Editorial network Germany (RND).

“No doubt” about majority for traffic light coalition

“The 2024 budget is in place and the Chancellor must have no doubt about the majority for his government in parliament,” Christian Lindner told the RND. There is still a member survey within the FDP to determine whether the party should remain in government or whether the members would like to leave. The finance minister doesn't seem to be worried about that.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, M), Christian Lindner (FDP, l) and Robert Habeck (Alliance 90/The Greens, r). Lindner emphasizes the unity within the traffic light coalition. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Rather, Lindner sees the survey as “an opportunity to make it clear that the FDP is helping to shape the direction of the government.” The minister also shoots against possible other governments being formed. A new traffic light, i.e. the alliance between the CDU and SPD, or a minority government between the SPD and the Greens, are “certainly not the better alternatives for our country.”

Kubicki for staying in the traffic light government

The deputy leader of the FDP, Wolfgang Kubicki, had asked the members of his party to vote in favor of remaining in the traffic lights. The Stuttgart newspaper He said he expected “that there will be no majority for leaving the government.” A withdrawal would significantly affect trust in the FDP. A withdrawal of the Free Democrats would be “a sign of political weakness.” Kubicki himself is considered a passionate critic of the decisions of the traffic light coalition.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

The vote on whether to remain in the government will take place online and is expected to take place next Monday (December 18th). In this way, a picture of the mood of the party can be obtained. However, no major consequences are to be expected from the survey. The decision-makers are “not bound to the results of the member survey,” it says in the federal statutes. (nhi)