Linfected tax policy in a deep sleep. Christian Lindner ended this with a bang. The FDP Finance Minister not only publishes a draft law intended to implement the global minimum tax into national law, but also plans almost fifty measures with a growth opportunities law.

Not everyone will be happy for business, just think of the planned extension of the reporting obligation for tax arrangements to national models. However, the vast majority of changes should relieve companies. The most important keywords are: new investment premium, more lavish research funding, more generous loss offsetting. The anticipated overall effect is considerable. The Ministry of Finance is talking about 6 billion euros a year.

The economy could use such a start-up aid. Growth is meager, the prospects bleak. Where else is new momentum supposed to come from? The energy supply works, but production is comparatively expensive in this country. At the same time, wages are rising sharply. The Chinese market is no longer a source of euphoria. The situation in the corporate world is worse than the mood. The situation on the job market is not as dramatic as it was twenty years ago, when statistics forced the Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder to implement reforms that Germany has long benefited from.

The SPD has not yet recognized what is going on today. Your co-chairman Lars Klingbeil only rants about splitting off for newlyweds. The Greens are looking for more billions for the energy transition and basic child security – although here and there it is at the expense of personal initiative. After all, the Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck says that a stimulus for Germany as a business location is necessary in order to be able to compete with America and China. At the same time, however, his house is urging measures against tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance to be intensified. But you can’t win a race with new chains.