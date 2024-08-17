Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The approximately eight billion euros for Ukraine have already been earmarked in the current budget. New money is no longer available due to budget planning.

Berlin – According to a media report, the German government does not want to provide any new aid payments to Ukraine. According to information from Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) According to the current budget planning, no new money is available for this purpose. Already approved material will still be delivered in most cases, but additional applications from the Ministry of Defense will no longer be approved at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the report said.

As the FAS from documents and emails as well as after discussions in several federal government buildings and in parliament, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had forwarded a corresponding request in a letter to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) on August 5. The letter states that “new measures” may only be taken if “funding is secured” in the budget plans for this and the coming years. It should be ensured “that the upper limits are adhered to.”

Financial bottleneck: Federal government stops new aid to Ukraine due to overbooked funds

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, m.), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens, l.), and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) at a press conference on the 2025 budget. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Funds for Ukraine amounting to around eight billion euros have already been earmarked for the current year. The planned maximum limit for next year is four billion euros and has apparently already been overbooked.

Confirmation of this came according to FAS from the Budget Committee of the Bundestag. Andreas Schwarz, the SPD budget expert responsible for defense policy, told the newspaper that at the moment “no new orders are being placed for Ukraine because they are no longer financed.” CDU budget politician Ingo Gädechens also confirmed the restriction of aid to Ukraine: “From one day to the next, Olaf Scholz and his traffic light coalition are freezing financial and thus military support for Ukraine.”

German government and EU plan a 50 billion dollar aid fund for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense and the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) initially declined to comment on the media report when asked by AFP. BMF circles, however, said on Friday evening that in principle “all decisions to support Ukraine are made in close coordination with the Federal Chancellery.” The Federal Government is working “with the G7 states and the EU in particular, to open up a financing instrument of 50 billion dollars to Ukraine in the short term by using frozen Russian assets.” “Bilateral German aid remains at the highest level, but relies on the effectiveness of this instrument,” said BMF circles.

Shortly before the expiry of a self-imposed deadline, the heads of the federal government, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, agreed on changes to the draft federal budget for 2025. Some points of contention were cleared up, but a financial gap of twelve billion euros still remains. This money must be saved, without it being clear where exactly. (afp)