The traffic light coalition urgently wants to make progress in the budget dispute. A conversation on Sunday evening initially doesn't bring any breakthrough.

Berlin – The leaders of the traffic light coalition met in the Chancellery on Sunday evening for internal government talks on the budget crisis. There was apparently no final solution to the missing money for the 2024 federal budget. Like the news agency dpa learned that the negotiations between Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck were postponed late on Sunday evening until this Monday. Nothing is yet known about the content of the discussions.

Traffic light agrees to talks for the 2024 budget: “Tax increases are forbidden”

It remains unclear where the government plans to make savings to plug the gaping €17 billion hole in the federal budget for next year. At the SPD party conference at the weekend, Scholz expressed his confidence that an agreement could be reached, and at the same time he ruled out cutting social benefits. Meanwhile, FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr once again spoke out against tax increases in order to get money for the 2024 budget.

“Tax increases in a country with the highest taxes are prohibited,” he said on the ZDF program on Sunday evening Berlin directly. Those who want to tax the “super-rich” more heavily in Germany usually target medium-sized family entrepreneurs. “That means you don’t tax anything other than jobs here,” said Dürr.

Budget dispute divides the traffic light coalition: FDP speaks out against tax increases

In the budget dispute, the FDP parliamentary group leader advocated not abandoning the consolidation path when preparing the budget. “The federal budget will amount to around 450 billion euros next year. That is significantly more than in pre-Corona times. “That means the overall volume has actually increased,” he said about the 2024 budget. Now we’re “taking our time” to take a closer look at where we can save so that we can set up a solid budget. “Solidity must apply now. That’s what the federal states still have to do now. The federal government is now delivering.”

The federal government is intensively looking for ways out of the budget crisis. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

At its party conference at the weekend, the SPD indirectly advocated for the debt brake to be suspended again in 2024. “Constitutionally stipulated scope for the budget,” said the delegates unanimously. The war in Ukraine creates the conditions for a political emergency, which makes expanded borrowing possible. The wording could still leave room for interpretation.

The SPD, Greens and FDP continue to struggle for solutions for the 2024 budget – “FDP wants to shape the country”

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) emphasized that support for Ukraine was absolutely necessary. At the same time, he defended his party's stance and said on the ARD broadcast Report from Berlinthat Lindner wants to “at the same time draw up a 100 percent constitutional budget.” The minister also responded to speculation that the FDP could leave the government because of the budget dispute. “The FDP wants to shape this country,” he said and, when asked whether he was also in the government, replied: “Absolutely.”

The traffic light coalition has been struggling with a budget freeze for almost three and a half weeks. In mid-November, the Federal Constitutional Court declared the reallocation of 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to the climate and transformation fund to be null and void. The money was approved as a Corona loan, but was subsequently intended to be used for climate protection and the modernization of the economy. There is also a 17 billion euro hole in the 2024 federal budget. The judges had decided that the state was also not allowed to set aside emergency loans for later years. But the federal government did this in special pots – which leads to additional holes in the budget. (nz/dpa)