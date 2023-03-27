NThe heads of the traffic light coalition have been meeting in the Chancellery for nineteen hours when they finally present a result. That is: There is no result. The coalition committee has not yet finished searching for solutions to the traffic light issues. But because Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have to go to Rotterdam for long-agreed German-Dutch government consultations, the federal government’s search for compromise is pausing. It should continue on Tuesday morning.

It could hardly have been worse. Certainly, a break in the coalition would have been an even greater defeat. But endless talking without results also gives the impression that something is really wrong. The Germans expect answers from their government, and they have to say to them: We’re still looking for them, with full commitment, totally exhausted, but still without results. The three parties said on Monday afternoon that “much progress had been made in trusting and constructive talks”. How far, however, nobody wanted to say.

It was already clear in advance that there would be a lot to clarify. The mood among the coalition partners had recently deteriorated in a similar way to the polls. How things are with the traffic lights can be seen from the mutual public accusations as well as from the constant calls to refrain from these very accusations.

The coalition started in 2021 with the aim of granting each other success and treating each other well. In October 2021, the FDP chairman Christian Lindner spoke of a “watershed in Germany’s political culture”. No insults, no piercings, no night sessions, the three parties had agreed. But little of that remains.







Many Greens are running out of patience

In the days leading up to the coalition committee meeting, the Greens had vented their frustration. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck had accused the SPD and FDP of preventing progress and blocking important projects. In an interview, he also blamed the coalition partners for undermining trust in the government. The point was that the bill banning new oil and gas heating systems to the public had been pushed through.

What so excited Habeck is a fairly common occurrence in political Berlin. This was also heard from the FDP, which took Habeck’s statement as an accusation that the draft law had been pushed through the finance ministry, which is headed by its chairman Lindner. FDP man Konstantin Kuhle posed the question on Twitter: “Who says it wasn’t Habeck’s ministry itself?”

Neither the FDP nor the Greens believe that there is a realistic alternative to traffic lights. The motto is: persevere. But the group of Greens who are running out of patience is growing. In the midst of this irritation, Wolfgang Kubicki struck again: the Bundestag Vice President of the FDP compared Habeck with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A few weeks earlier, an exchange of letters between Habeck and Lindner had become public, in which the two ministers attacked each other in sharp tones.