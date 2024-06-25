Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Many farmers took to the streets because of the cancellation of diesel subsidies. The traffic light coalition had made them promises.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition has agreed on a relief package for agriculture. The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP announced this on Tuesday in Berlin. This includes tax relief, less bureaucracy and a stronger position for farmers in the chain up to the retail trade.

Implementation is now the responsibility of the federal and state governments. Some of the relief measures are to be passed in the Bundestag next week.

Farmers feel that they are not receiving sufficient support from politicians. Here they are protesting in Berlin in January. © IMAGO/snapshot

After farmers’ protests, relief for farmers was decided

The coalition had announced that it would adopt measures to ease the burden on farmers by the summer. The aim was to strengthen the future security of agriculture. The background to this was widespread protests by farmers against the gradual abolition of tax breaks for agricultural diesel.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr said that farmers had rightly expressed their discontent at the beginning of the year. “As a coalition, we have agreed to launch a major relief package for farmers.” (sot with afp)