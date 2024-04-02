Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

The Greens' prestige project has been hanging in parliament for months. In particular, coalition partners believe that the demand for 5,000 new jobs cannot be implemented.

Berlin – The dispute over the planned basic child security continues: The parliamentary managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, Johannes Vogel, has rejected the proposals of Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) to implement the planned basic child security. “Why the Ministry of Family Affairs has just now repeated the old and absurd demand for 5,000 new jobs seems puzzling,” said Vogel on Tuesday (April 2). German Press Agency (dpa).

Basic child security must be about digitizing processes and reducing bureaucracy rather than building it up, emphasized Vogel, who is also deputy federal chairman of his party. This is “unfortunately still the case today not a working concept before”. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and deputy parliamentary group leader Gyde Jensen, among others, had previously expressed their dissatisfaction with Paus' proposal.

There has been no progress on basic child welfare for months: the project is stuck in parliament

The project has been stuck in parliament for months. There are many reasons for that. Above all, the resources required are actually worth noting given the federal government's strained budget situation. For the controversial project, the minister in charge had actually previously confirmed that she considered the creation of 5,000 new jobs in connection with basic child welfare to be correct. The Rhenish Post and the General indicator Paus had said: “The additional staff means a reduction in bureaucracy for the citizens.”

At the moment they bear the burden of bureaucracy and have to “run from Pontius to Pilate”. And further: “With the 5,000 jobs we want to move from the citizens’ obligation to collect to the state’s obligation to provide them. We will have significantly more applications than before: if basic child support reaches everyone who needs financial support, it can reach up to 5.6 million children and young people.”

Finance Minister Lindner said on Saturday: “I find the idea that the state has an obligation to provide social benefits disturbing – especially when 5,000 new state employees have to be hired to achieve this.”

Start planned from 2025: Social benefits should be bundled

From 2025 onwards, the basic child security scheme is intended to bundle previous benefits such as child benefit, benefits from citizen's benefit for children or the child allowance. It is considered the Greens' prestige socio-political project. The cabinet passed a bill in September with the aim of ensuring that basic child welfare comes into force on January 1, 2025.

The project is currently in the parliamentary process – and is making slow progress. Following concerns from the Federal Employment Agency and the Federal Council, the federal government announced in December that it would review the schedule.

And SPD Vice President Sönke Rix also doubts that it will still be possible to implement the project by the beginning of 2025. “Unfortunately, we as Parliament only received the bill late in this legislative period. And since basic child security is so complex and the government draft does not sufficiently meet our goals, we will not be able to avoid introducing it gradually,” he tells the South German newspaper upon request. We are dealing with one of the biggest social reforms in recent years, which is why we shouldn't “take anything too seriously”.

Greens are not deterred by criticism: basic child protection will come

Meanwhile, the Greens don't seem to be fazed by the criticism. Despite clear criticism from the FDP and SPD, they remain optimistic that basic child welfare will be implemented. “All coalition partners have committed to basic child security, basic child security will come,” said the deputy Green party leader Andreas Audretsch to the news portal t online on Tuesday (April 4). “The draft law was drawn up on the basis of the coalition agreement jointly by Chancellor Scholz, Finance Minister Lindner and Family Minister Paus and passed in the cabinet,” emphasized the Green politician.

Paus has also recently shown himself to be fighting for basic child welfare. “I notice that there are constructive discussions about this in parliament. I am very confident that we will ultimately achieve basic child security.” (bg/dpa).