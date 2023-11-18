Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

The traffic lights at the crossroads? Saskia Esken is committed to the debt brake. Christian Lindner has been doing this for a long time. (Collage of symbolic images) © Collage: dpa | Monika Skolimowska / Kay Nietfeld

After the Karlsruhe budget verdict, the traffic light government is at a crossroads. Now SPD leader Saskia Esken is positioning herself – diametrically opposed to the FDP.

Berlin – A lawsuit by the Union is currently bringing the traffic light coalition to the brink of collapse. The FDP in particular is now in focus – its boss Christian Lindner had always ruled out suspending the debt brake. Now the crucial question arises: expensive traffic light investments despite a budget hole of 60 billion – how can it all work together? SPD leader Saskia Esken is now taking a tough stance – and is completely opposing statements made by her liberal coalition partner.

“Since we find ourselves in a continuing crisis situation due to external influences, I continue to advocate suspending the debt brake for 2023 and 2024,” Esken now told the newspapers of the Funke media group. A suspension would temporarily create more scope for government spending, which was limited in the past by the Karlsruhe ruling with regard to so-called shadow budgets. Esken emphasized that at the same time the challenges of climate change, digitalization and demographic change would make a general reform of the debt brake “inevitable”.

Traffic light before the breaking point: SPD leader Esken is positioning herself against the FDP

“It is clear that we will not allow any savings in climate protection and its socially just design or in the welfare state,” said Esken. She also renewed the SPD’s demand to ensure additional income through higher taxes for top earners.

Esken received support from the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) and the head of the economists, Monika Schnitzer. “In the short term, the federal government must suspend the debt brake again. There is a good reason for this, because the effects of the energy crisis are far from over,” said DGB board member Stefan Körzell Rhenish Post. The Karlsruhe ruling shows that the debt brake is more inflexible than expected – a fundamental reform is therefore necessary and investments must be excluded in the future.

Suspend the debt brake? Experts partly for it – but FDP is probably deadlocked

Schnitzer, chairwoman of the Advisory Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development, agreed with this point of view in the newspaper, but emphasized: “However, it seems unlikely that we will be able to agree on a reform of the debt brake in this legislative period.” Especially the co-governing one The FDP is considered an advocate of the debt brake in its current form.

And in fact: Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s reaction to the Karlsruhe verdict sounded completely different than Esken’s. “We are now reaching a turning point. We will have to make more effective policies with less money than in the last decade. “We don’t have a revenue problem, we’ve had a problem setting priorities for many years,” wrote the FDP leader via X (formerly Twitter).

Traffic lights at the debt crossroads

For the FDP, the debt brake is becoming more and more of a crucial question, as they have already committed themselves almost doggedly to it before the verdict: “The debt brake has a higher wisdom,” wrote Lindner in a guest article for the FDP at the beginning of November Mirror. “It forces political decision-makers to take real responsibility. Promising everyone everything all the time – she doesn’t allow that.” In the article, Lindner lists six reasons for the debt brake and “against its weakening or abolition”.

Does the ruling from Karlsruhe now change your perspective? At least it seems unlikely. However, it seems just as unlikely – especially after Esken’s tough positioning – that the SPD will back away from its own projects. Especially now that Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil want to run for another two years at the helm of the Social Democrats at the party conference in December.

Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck had also previously questioned the future of the debt brake with a view to what he saw as necessary investments. The fronts seem extremely hardened – the traffic lights are probably facing their toughest test.

On Wednesday, the Federal Constitutional Court declared a reallocation of loans worth 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to be null and void. They were approved to deal with the Corona crisis, but should be used for climate protection and the modernization of the economy. It is unclear whether the ruling could have additional consequences for the handling of debt-financed special funds at the federal and state levels. (rist/dpa)