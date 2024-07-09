Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Press Split

The Bundeswehr budget in the 2025 budget is causing a lot of anger. The Union is appalled. The Greens and FDP, on the other hand, are giving Pistorius hope.

Berlin – Boris Pistorius’s department has been hit hard in the negotiations on the 2025 budget. The defense minister had actually announced a need for 58 billion euros for the coming year. He will now receive 52 million euros as planned. This is still an increase, but less than the SPD politician considers appropriate.

This clearly annoyed Pistorius himself. Before the upcoming NATO summit, he described the 2025 budget as “annoying” from his department’s perspective, noting that certain steps and projects in the “turning point” in the Bundeswehr announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz could now face delays. It is not just the minister himself who lacks understanding for this – the Union is also not holding back with criticism.

Anger over Bundeswehr budget in 2025: Union rages – “Turning point is just empty talk”

The Union faction accused the traffic light coalition of failure. “The turning point is just empty talk from the traffic light coalition,” said its parliamentary manager, Thorsten Frei (CDU), to the RND“Scholz is only granting the defence minister inflation compensation. In view of the threat from Russia, this budget plan is irresponsible and forgetful of the future.”

Boris Pistorius – here on the sidelines of a NATO exercise in Alaska – is disappointed with the 2025 budget. Now there is hope for his department. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

But that’s not all. Frei went on to criticize the fact that Chancellor Scholz is using the reduced budget to pass the problems in the Bundeswehr on to his successor. “It can’t be done any cheaper,” he complained. He said it was a “mystery” how the necessary significant increase to meet NATO’s two percent target by 2028 would be made possible. “It’s bitter to see how the traffic light coalition is stumbling away this opportunity,” said Frei, who also claimed that Germany would then be in an even worse position than at the start of the Ukraine war.

Strong criticism of budget for Ministry of Defense – FDP defends budget

However, the criticism is evidently not lost on the traffic light coalition. And so there are not only vehement cries for the defense of the allocated budget, but also a faint hope that Pistorius will still get closer to his desired 58 billion.

“We must not forget that the budget of the Ministry of Defense has increased, unlike that of most other ministries,” said FDP politician Markus Faber, new chairman of the Defense Committee, which Augsburg GeneralIf you add up the special fund of 100 billion euros and further investments in the troops, you end up with 140 billion euros. “That’s impressive, even if you could always wish for more.”

Pistorius can still hope – Green politician announces changes in defense spending

Green budget politician Sebastian Schäfer has meanwhile already announced changes in defence spending. Although the compromise of the traffic light leaders is a “proper working basis for the budget negotiations in parliament”, Schäfer told the newspapers of the Editorial Network Germany (RND, Tuesday editions)“As always, there will be numerous and significant changes.” Especially in security and defense policy, there are “great needs that we will take into account in the parliamentary process,” the Green politician continued.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

The FDP’s defense policy spokesman, Alexander Müller, also said he was prepared to make further reallocations in favor of the defense budget. “Investments in the Bundeswehr are currently higher than they have been for a quarter of a century,” Müller told the RND newspapers. “As we move into a new era, however, we will have to make ongoing decisions in the coming years about what the state should and should not spend.” Security will “always have the highest priority” for the FDP.

Carsten Breuer also underlined the urgency of rearmament. The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces warned of a possible Russian NATO attack by 2029. (han/with agency material)