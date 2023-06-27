Home page politics

Long contentious issue, now an agreement seems to have been reached: The heating law can be passed before the parliamentary summer recess.

Berlin – The traffic light factions have finalized changes to the long-controversial heating law. A spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group said on Tuesday that the agreement was reached during talks between the parliamentary group leaders and the parliamentary group deputies.

SPD parliamentary secretary Katja Mast said that the Building Energy Act (GEG) could now be passed before the summer break. “This gives the citizens clarity on how to proceed with the heating.”

The coalition had settled its months-long dispute over the exact form of the GEG two weeks ago and formulated “guard rails” along which the original draft law should be changed. With the nightly agreement that was reached, the remaining open questions were clarified.

The “guard rails” included in particular the agreement that new regulations for existing buildings only apply when municipal heating plans for the respective region are available. Gas heaters may therefore continue to be installed in new buildings if they can in principle be converted to hydrogen. (afp)