FromMike Schier close

It was a protracted birth: after many debates, the traffic light agreed on a compromise on the heating law. The citizens have more time – the municipalities should regulate their heat planning first.

Munich – There is a great deal of relief in the air when the heads of the three traffic light groups step in front of the cameras last night. They debated internally for a long time. At the end, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two ministers Robert Habeck (Economy) and Christian Lindner (Finance) were invited. The pressure was immense. The result is a two-page paper that is now being incorporated into the legislative process. The Green faction leader Katharina Dröge beams, the FDP colleague Christian Dürr celebrates a “big step forward”. It is now ensured that there will be no interference with property rights. In addition, we remain open to technology – including wood and pellet heating.

What was decided? The central point is that two laws that were planned anyway are now being implemented in parallel: In Germany, mandatory municipal heating planning will be introduced by 2028 at the latest. Important: As long as the municipality has no plans, the new heating regulation does not apply to the citizens. “The state will make advance payments before challenging the citizens,” says FDP man Dürr. During this time, gas heaters may still be installed if they can be converted to hydrogen. Exception: In new development areas, the new rules will apply from 2024.

Agreement in the traffic light: heating law comes into the Bundestag

The link to the municipalities has the advantage for consumers that they can now find out on the spot which heating system is best for them. “The heating has to match the building – and not the other way around,” says Dürr. In concrete terms, this means that if municipal heating planning provides for a climate-neutral gas network, gas heating systems that can be converted to hydrogen can also be installed. However, if no climate-neutral gas network is planned, gas heaters may only be installed “if they are operated with 65 percent biomass, non-connected hydrogen or its derivatives”, as the compromise says. “Appropriate transitional periods for switching to the new technology” would then be planned. In general, heaters may only be installed after prior consultation.

Openness to technology was also a concern of the SPD and FDP – above all the approval of wood and pellets. Dürr even mentions the demonstration in Erding, in which this question played an important role. After the intervention of the Bavarian Greens, Habeck had already signaled a willingness to compromise.

The possible point of conflict between tenants and landlords was also improved again. It will be ensured that tenants are “not overburdened”, the paper says. Conversely, landlords should have incentives to invest in modern heating systems. Exactly how that should look remains vague. They will “further develop the existing funding framework,” it says in the most bureaucratic German. Nevertheless, Rolf Mützenich is very satisfied. You have improved significantly. “One can even speak of a paradigm shift,” says the SPD man.

Traffic light agreement on the heating law: social hardship is taken into account

Social hardships are also cushioned to a greater extent. Details are now to be regulated in the parliamentary procedure. The compromise states: “We do not want to oblige anyone to do something that is not affordable in their respective situation. That is why the exceptions, such as the 80-year limit, are being revised and made more plausible.” So far, the funding provided 30 percent of the costs for everyone and 50 percent for people on low incomes. Apparently improvements are being made here – but details were unclear last night.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck is “satisfied”. The building energy law comes, the core is preserved. “In doing so, we give people more time and dovetail municipal heat planning better with the Building Energy Act. I think that’s right and it’s entirely in my interest.” This week the law will go into the Bundestag. It should be adopted by the summer break. (Mike Schier)