The traffic light coalition is arguing about how a funding gap should be closed in the draft budget for 2025. SPD leader Klingbeil expresses a “wish”.

Berlin – SPD leader Lars Klingbeil expects the coalition to reach an agreement on the federal budget this Thursday (15 August). “That is my wish, and to be honest, my expectation,” Klingbeil replied in the afternoon on the station MDR in response to a corresponding question. “And I am optimistic that it will work.”

After that, the revised draft budget could “then be approved by the cabinet this week,” Klingbeil added – probably by circulation on Friday. The SPD leader referred to talks that were “probably” ongoing at the time of the interview between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (The Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP).

An agreement must be reached now, “because I think that hardly anyone understands why it takes so long,” Klingbeil again urged haste. A financial gap must be closed, “but if you want to do it and if you make an effort, you can do it.”

The ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court on the debt brake in 2023 presented the coalition with major challenges in the last fiscal year and also in this one, the SPD leader further admitted. After the 2025 federal election at the latest, there must be a discussion about how financial policy can be shaped in the future under these conditions.

“We need investments in schools, we need investments in infrastructure when it comes to the keyword ‘rail or highway’, when it comes to the question of economic strength or when it comes to the security of our country,” Klingbeil emphasized. “All of this requires money. And I do not want to get into a situation where we discuss whether German Armed Forces or pensions,” he added. However, there are different opinions on these issues within the traffic light coalition.

The coalition has been struggling for weeks to clarify open financing questions in the draft budget for 2025. This was actually already approved by the cabinet in mid-July. However, a remaining gap of 17 billion euros should at least be significantly reduced through various measures. The rest should then be saved in budget implementation. The Finance Ministry recently estimated the gap to be closed at around five billion euros. (lrg/afp)