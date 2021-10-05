The purpose of the ITV is to increase safety on the road, which is why technical inspections of vehicles are carried out. The ITV exams are intended to guarantee a minimum of control over various technical and administrative aspects so that driving on the roads is safe and comfortable for all drivers. In addition to having to pass the ITV depending on the age of the car, it is also mandatory that all vehicles registered in Spain are registered. The

Registered cars will have to be covered by civil liability insurance, a requirement that many drivers forget.

The data on accidents and victims in traffic accidents are of concern to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), which is why caution is requested and is alerted to the possible causes of road accidents. Using the car without having liability insurance can be expensive, it is one of the most serious infractions of those that exist. Driving without the ITV in order can be grounds for immobilization of the vehicle, in fact a car cannot pass the ITV tests if it does not have a valid insurance policy. Thus,

ITVs want that without inspection insurance can not be contracted.

The new proposal of the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV) was already raised a few months ago, but it is now when it seems to have more force. Is about

link the insurance policy to the technical inspectionIn this way, it is not possible to contract, renew or subrogate an insurance policy if the vehicle does not have a valid ITV.

What the proposal wants is to increase the control of vehicles that circulate without ITV. In addition, it is more complicated for users who do not have an ITV to take their car and do not have insurance either. This situation implies a greater risk and a higher fine if the authorities detect this infraction.