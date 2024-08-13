Traffic | Kruunusillat explains why the overturned crane was lifted in the middle of the morning rush hour

Transport|The investigation into the causes of the accident started on Tuesday, when the crane had been set up.

13.8. 21:10

In Hakaniemi the overturned crane truck was lifted on Tuesday during the morning rush hour, because the started lifting could not be interrupted for safety reasons. This is what the project manager of the Kruunusillat alliance says Laura Saarlo.

The crane fell on Monday during demolition work on the Hakaniemi bridge, and according to Saarlo, its lifting began the same day at ten in the evening. The lifting work was over on Tuesday at noon.

The bridge was closed to traffic during the lifting works. Traffic was diverted via Liisankatu and Hakaniemenkatu. The lifting works were congested also other roads.

Island says that the assumption was that the crane would be up before the morning rush hour. Picking up took longer than expected. The task was very demanding for Saarlo, because the crane weighs more than 100,000 kilograms.

“Once you started lifting, a heavy object with a difficult center of gravity to be lifted becomes unstable during lifting. For safety reasons, it has not been possible to interrupt, even though every move has been controlled.”

They didn’t want to take any risks with the lifting work and leave the crane in its cradle during the morning rush hour.

Investigation work the cause of the accident started on Tuesday, when the crane had been put back up. The investigation starts in earnest, when the people who know the area and the machine best get to participate. They were lifting a crane at night, and therefore slept at home on Tuesday.

According to Saarlo, there are different potential causes of falls. More will be said about them when more information is received.