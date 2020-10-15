Although this is only a temporary solution and the actual renovation is not due to begin until 2022, the Jungfernstieg in Hamburg will be largely closed to cars on Friday.

D.he Hamburg’s Jungfernstieg, a prominent promenade on the Inner Alster, will be largely car-free from Friday (October 16). From 7 a.m., in addition to Jungfernstieg, the side streets Große Bleichen and Neuer Wall will also be closed to cars and trucks, the traffic authority announced on Thursday.

Only taxis and buses as well as delivery traffic from 9 p.m. to 11 a.m. are allowed to continue on the streets. Currently it is only a temporary solution. The renovation itself should not begin until spring 2022 so as not to endanger the Christmas business in 2021. The areas gained will benefit pedestrians and cyclists. The aim of the measure is to make the city center more attractive and traffic-calmed.

The redesign of the Jungfernstieg is one of the central transport policy projects of the red-green coalition. “By largely removing car traffic from Jungfernstieg, we are upgrading this central location in Hamburg as a whole,” said Anjes Tjarks, Senator for Transport and Mobility Turnaround, in September. “We are ensuring an improved situation for foot, bicycle and bus traffic, more traffic safety and less noise and emissions.” The redesign will not be completed until spring 2022, which means that completion will be postponed by half a year. The reason is the Christmas business in the coming year. A three-meter-wide central island, new silver linden trees and the relocation of the Alster-side cycle path to the street are planned.