With more than seven hundred road deaths per year, the car is unintentionally still a formidable murder weapon. But many drivers never think about that. Below are ten striking cases that prosecutors from the Central Processing Public Prosecution Service (CVOM, which handles traffic cases) found striking this year. With the worrying caveat: there are thousands of them. 'Before he went to jail he was caught five more times.'

#Traffic #jerks #thousands #39I #caught #times #repeat #offender39