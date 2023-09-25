The delay in painting the road signs with the new direction of traffic on Intendente Palacios Avenue in Murcia caused new chaos and traffic jams on Monday morning at the doors of the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia.

Public transport and vehicles were prohibited from accessing this avenue until after 10 in the morning, a day in which the Avenue of Fame was also opened for public transport in both directions. In addition to the cutoff in traffic in the direction of Vistabella and La Fama, Local Police agents prohibited access to the hospital bridge from Infante Juan Manuel and Pío Baroja avenues.

At about 10:30 a.m., traffic was restored as it has been after the works of the mobility plan in this area: on the two roads parallel to the river in front of the hospital, only scooters, bikes and buses will circulate in both directions; while in the two lanes at the doors of the health center they have been left for cars, one in each direction. Local Police agents are still in this place to explain the new street layout to citizens.

Municipal sources assure that “the opening of Avenida de la Fama to public transport involved the implementation of the final traffic configuration in front of the Reina Sofía. The distribution of the lanes has been done in this way to enable, in both directions of traffic, areas where those who have to go to the hospital can get on and off, since it was one of the main demands of patients and their families. ».

«Today is a day of adaptation, with a constant police presence available to inform and help drivers, so in the coming days, traffic will be much more fluid in the area. If necessary, signage will be reinforced in the coming days.”