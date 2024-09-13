Kommersant: Traffic jams at checkpoints with China ahead of recycling fee increase

Traffic jams have arisen at checkpoints between Russia and China ahead of the increase in the recycling fee for cars scheduled for October 1. This is reports “Kommersant” with reference to sources in the industry.

It is noted that distributors are seeking to remove all types of equipment subject to a possible increase in recycling fees, including passenger cars, trucks and some types of road construction equipment.

The congestion began to appear in late July – early August. Currently, border crossings are delayed by about a week, the publication’s sources said.

As explained by Vladimir Gamazkov, head of the Shuttle Logistic logistics department, today the volume of imported vehicles to Russia from China has grown by 50 percent, and for some items – more than twice as much as last year. He allowed for an increase in deliveries and the further persistence of congestion at checkpoints.

The draft resolution on a sharp increase in the recycling fee by 70-85 percent was published in July. AvtoVAZ actively advocates for the increase, explaining the need for this measure by the fact that new Chinese automakers are entering the Russian market, competing on price with domestic Ladas. At the same time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues to analyze the current dynamics of the Russian car market. In August, the department allowed for a refusal to increase the recycling fee rates.