Several people were killed in a serious bus accident with a Flixbus on the A9. A map shows where the accident occurred.

Leipzig – The scenes on the A9 near Leipzig resembled those from a film. Several helicopters landed on the highway and ambulances drove to the scene of the accident. A coach from the provider Flixbus had a serious accident on the way from Berlin to Zurich.

Flixbus had a serious accident on the A9 near Leipzig – map shows the location of the accident

At least five people are said to have died in the serious accident involving the Flixbus coach. There were also several injured people who were treated by paramedics – eight had to be taken to hospital. The cause of the accident is still unclear. The double-decker bus is said to have driven into the bushes on a straight route between the Wiedemar junction and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz and then overturned. No other car is said to have been involved. The exact location of the accident north of Leipzig/Halle Airport can be seen on a map.

As a result of the accident, the route between Berlin and Munich was closed in both directions. At least the A9 towards Berlin has now been reopened. Since the rescue work is expected to last until late in the evening, the A9 towards Munich remains closed. As a result, there are long traffic jams on the A9 and surrounding streets.

53 passengers and two drivers are said to have been on the Flixbus at the time of the accident. A company spokesman for Flixbus stated that the provider wanted to work closely with local authorities to clarify the cause of the accident. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this accident and their families,” he continued.

Bus drivers not among the victims – there have already been several bus accidents on the A9

As the police reported on Wednesday, the driver was not among the fatalities. However, no further details about his health status have been disclosed yet. No information was given as to who the fatalities were. The long-distance bus has now been propped up with the help of belts, and several dead people have been rescued from the interior.

Saxony's Interior Minister Armin Schuster said after the accident that he hoped the injured would get better quickly. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissen told the World to: “And now it's about the security forces on site having to clarify the matter, helping the people who now urgently need help.” Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer published on X (formerly Twitter) that the accident was only ” “hard to bear”.

It is not the first accident on the A9 in recent years. It was only in December 2023 that a coach had an accident on the A9 near Leipzig, where there were several injuries but no deaths. In 2019, a bus crashed near Bad Dürrenberg in Saxony-Anhalt, killing a woman and injuring several people. (approx)