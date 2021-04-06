D.he winter weather has caused problems in many parts of Germany – for example in Lower Saxony: In Schüttorf (Grafschaft Bentheim district) a 29-year-old driver slipped his car off the slippery road in the morning and crashed into a tree, according to a police spokeswoman. The 29-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

In Emstek in the Cloppenburg district, a 22-year-old driver probably skidded on a slippery road on Tuesday morning after overtaking a truck. The car ended up in the ditch, as a police spokesman announced. The 22-year-old and his 21-year-old passenger came to the hospital with minor injuries. In the Upper Harz near Altenau, a truck was initially standing across a slippery road, as a police spokeswoman said. However, this was able to resolve itself again in the morning hours.

In Thuringia there were accidents and traffic delays on all motorways. As a spokeswoman for the motorway police announced on Tuesday, there were “a number of accidents” on the motorways 4, 9, 38 and 71. A truck driver was injured in an accident on the A4 at the Gera-Langenberg junction (Gera district) and had to be taken to hospital. The route has been completely closed since then due to salvage work. There were also several accidents at the Hermsdorfer Kreuz.

Traffic jam on the Autobahn 5

In Hesse, snow on Tuesday morning slowed down numerous drivers. On the Autobahn 5 near Alsfeld there was no longer any progress, as a police spokesman reported. Heavy goods traffic had come to a standstill there and traffic was jammed in both directions. Gritter vehicles are on the way. The police headquarters in North Hesse have counted around a dozen accidents in the Kassel area since the early morning. A police spokeswoman reported that a person was slightly injured in an accident on federal highway 7 near Kaufungen.

In an accident on Autobahn 3 in the Rheingau-Taunus district in southern Hesse near the city of Idstein, a total of 14 vehicles collided in a sudden storm on Monday. First, three drivers had to brake hard due to poor visibility. The other cars then collided with each other. Shortly afterwards, at the end of the accident, two vehicles collided again. Two people were reportedly slightly injured. According to initial estimates, the property damage was around 85,000 euros.

Despite slippery roads and the nightly snowfall, the police in Bavaria could not find any accumulation of weather-related accidents on Tuesday morning. After the snowfall in parts of Bavaria in the late evening of Easter Monday, snow and sleet showers from the northwest are also expected on Tuesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects large parts of the Free State to be slippery in the morning at maximum temperatures of 0 to 7 degrees.

For the night on Wednesday, the meteorologists predict further snowfall, especially in the south. At -1 to -7 degrees, snow and freezing moisture are expected again.