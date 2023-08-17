The self-driving car is becoming more and more similar to the “normal” car: even in the fact of creating traffic jams: what has just happened in the North Beach district of San Francisco is a case that goes down in history. And it sanctions the definitive leap in quality of autonomous cars: 10 driverless taxis got stuck at an intersection full of traffic, sending the city into a tailspin. Experts have already figured out that these were 10 driverless Chevy Bolts operated by Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of General Motors.

“One of these taxis – explained the witness Valerie Jacobson to NBC Bay Area – is planted at the top of the hill for no apparent reason”. Hence the disaster. Made all the more serious by the fact that the incident occurred while a music festival was taking place in nearby Golden Gate Park. Cruise blamed the festival for messing with network connections to cars.

“A major festival – explained the GM company that manages the taxis – placed constraints on wireless bandwidth causing delays in connectivity to our vehicles. We are actively investigating and working on solutions to prevent this from happening again. We apologize to those affected.” Yes, in the meantime the disaster has been made. And, shockingly, just after the state Public Utilities Commission gave a green light to Cruise and Waymo to expand their driverless taxi operations. For the record Waymo is owned by Alphabet, parent company of Google, and uses Jaguar I-Pace electric crossovers. Thus, chaos or not, the ruling allowed the companies to conduct 24/7 robotaxi operations throughout San Francisco.

Surely San Francisco Chairman Aaron Peskin is right when he says that “it’s scary when you think about the fact that moving these vehicles out of traffic requires cell service”: We all have a smartphone in our pocket and we all we know how many connection disruptions this little tool encounters every day. It’s frightening to think that the interruption of cellular service will disrupt the operation of a driverless car.

The mind runs to a case of emergency, an earthquake. To a power outage: these cars could congest our roads at the precise moment in which emergency vehicles need to move quickly. Yes, because when a robotaxi encounters a confusing situation, something it doesn’t understand well, for safety reasons, following a predefined setting, it stops abruptly.

And it’s not the first time that robotaxis have caused confusion in situations that human drivers would have been able to figure out in seconds. In April, a robotaxi – also from Cruise – collided with a city bus and another was unable to follow instructions from a police officer to pull over. Not to mention the fact that last December, the federal agency for road safety NHTSA opened an investigation into Cruise for the rate of sudden braking of his vehicles. In summary, they go haywire, block traffic, brake strangely: self-driving cars start behaving exactly like “normal” ones. Technology works wonders sometimes.