Some of the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’, at one point in the program.

To the singer Omar Montes, a regular in the tabloids and a participant in reality shows as survivors, a WhatsApp message jumps out at 5:40 p.m. It is August 13, 2018 and, by then, his name has been resonating for days in Save me, the star program of the heart of Telecinco (Mediaset), where details of his background and police problems are gutted. “Hello. I’m Gustavo. I called you to stay you and me, alone, as you told me. But I would like you to be honest. I go forward. I respect everything and everyone. And I am objective. I have never had the need or intention to hurt anyone. My job is to provide information about people with a public dimension, and this is your case”.

The person writing to you is Gustavo González, a well-known paparazi and collaborator of Save me, become the axis of the police investigation officially baptized as Operation Luna, but better known as Operation Deluxe. Some investigations that the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police opened in April 2017 on suspicion that an agent leaked confidential data about dozens of celebrities to the program, and that six years later still cannot be closed. The appearance of a large number of those affected – more than thirty, according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS had access – has led to a battery of appeals before the Provincial Court of Madrid, which has stopped the end of the investigation, despite that Judge Marcelino Sexmero has practically terminated it for almost a year.

To understand the multiple edges of the case, which also questions the limits of freedom of information (as well as the relationship of journalists with their sources), it is only necessary to take a look at the hundreds of pages of the summary. The Internal Affairs investigation first led to Ángel Fernández Hita, a police officer from the Mobile Brigade of the Madrid Citizen Security Police Station. This man, a kind of mythomaniac who “enjoys interacting” with the collaborators of the tabloid press, had forged a friendship with Gustavo González and supplied him with confidential information on celebrities, which he allegedly accessed through police databases: files and police records, photographs, affiliation data, license plates, complaints that they had filed or received…

The Police believed that there was something else behind that supply of data: they suspected that Hita could be being paid – although, according to judicial sources, no evidence of that bribery has been provided. So they raised the shot, and pointed to the program itself and its production company (La Fábrica de la Tele), which have ended up charged as legal entities. Those responsible for Save me and several of his workers. They defend that they are protected by the right to freedom of information and that the policeman was only a source (they say that they simply asked Gustavo González to confirm information through his contact, “always within the framework of the law and within his activity journalistic”).

discarded bribery

The journalist Gustavo González and the policeman Ángel Jesús Fernández Hita, in an image of the police summary.

With all these elements on the table, Judge Sexmero practically a year ago concluded the investigation and prepared to issue the order where he must propose who to sit on the bench for revealing secrets (since the crime of bribery gives for discarded). But, as the intervention of the paparazi’s mobile devices had led to the discovery of a huge amount of data from third parties, the magistrate then ordered the Police to look for the victims (more than 180, according to a report) and offer them to appear. —At that time, there were only three complainants: one of them, Omar Montes. And thus the door was opened to a flood.

The case, which had gone unnoticed until then, hit the press right at that time and a multitude of details of the summary were disseminated. Spirits flared and the world of the heart did not speak of anything else. Personal troubles intensified. And some began to see the possibility of obtaining substantial compensation: the accusation for a crime of revealing secrets falls if the person affected pardons the accused. All this, added to those who really consider themselves victims and are not looking for money, has formed an explosive cocktail.

On December 22, prosecutor Fidel Solera asked the judge to extend the investigation period, and warned that the case “can be exceptionally delayed based on the number of people affected.” The magistrate accepted, extending the case until July 21. According to a list to which EL PAÍS had access, more than 30 possible victims have already appeared: among them, the presenter Mariló Montero; the singer Isabel Pantoja; comedian Ángel Garó; the former mayor of Marbella Julián Muñoz and his ex-wife Mayte Zaldívar; Aída Nízar, former contestant on the reality show Big Brother; businessman José Antonio Matamoros, Matamoros Reserve, habitual of the tabloids; a daughter of the late footballer Alfredo Di Stéfano…

According to various legal sources, the appearance has been progressive and has resulted in a “battery” of writings and appeals that has slowed down the process. In fact, according to these same sources, Judge Sexmero is waiting for the Madrid Court to resolve the numerous allegations that the different parties have presented, to which a response is being given little by little. Once this procedure is finished, the judge will dictate the order where he proposes who should finally sit on the bench.