Burnt-out truck tractor © Bodo Marks/dpa

A truck caught fire in Hamburg’s Elbe Tunnel. Traffic can now flow through three of the tunnels again. The opening of the fourth tunnel will take some time.

Hamburg – The fire of a truck in Hamburg’s Elbe tunnel has led to long traffic jams on the busy Autobahn 7. The heavy smoke in the fourth tube of the Elbe tunnel was reported today at 10:20 a.m. The flames have now been extinguished and the fire brigade’s work has been completed. According to current investigations, the police assume that there was a technical defect.

All other vehicles in the tunnel were able to leave the Elbe tunnel in a timely and orderly manner, the fire department later reported. No one was injured. Around 100 emergency personnel were on site. The truck has now been recovered, said a spokesman for the traffic control center. However, investigations into the tunnel for possible damage were still ongoing in the late afternoon.

The Elbe tunnel was initially completely closed in the morning. Later, two lanes were reopened heading north. Around midday, the traffic control center reported an eleven-kilometer traffic jam heading south. The diversion routes were reportedly very busy – with effects extending into the city center.

Then in the early afternoon the news came: Driving in both directions was possible again. Three tubes were opened, only the fourth remained closed for the time being. The Othmarschen slip road heading south was also closed. After that, the traffic control center only recorded a traffic jam of around three kilometers, and during rush hour the vehicles were backed up again for a distance of nine kilometers. dpa