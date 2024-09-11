The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the temporary closure of one of its ports. One of the field offices located in Arizona, reported this change for one of the places where migrants and people who want to enter the country pass through daily.

This Wednesday, September 11 at 5:46 AMlocal time, there will be a brief disruption of northbound traffic operations at land ports of entry. According to CBP, It will be held to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the victims of the September 11 attack..

In view of this, CBP warned: “Expect minor delays and plan accordingly.”. Please be patient as we pay our respects to those who lost their lives on that tragic day.”

Then, They noted: “This moment of silence is dedicated to remembering and honoring those who They tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001.Normal transit operations will resume immediately following the brief ceremony. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and be patient during this temporary pause in operations.”

What is the CBP One port of entry that takes the longest to get an appointment in Arizona?



Since Time, We consulted ChatGPT Which are the ports where the longest delays occur? granting appointments in Arizona. According to Artificial Intelligence, one of the ports of entry where it takes the longest to get an appointment through the application CBP One is the port of Nogales.

They also explained that It is due to the elimination of the Title 42 policywhich produced a high volume of people seeking asylumThe Port of Nogales is one of the largest and busiest in Arizona, consisting of several crossings, such as DeConcini and Mariposa.