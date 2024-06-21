Traffic intelligence | Traficom: Driving bans are mostly based on criminal or health reasons

Traffic intelligence|The background of health-based driving bans for older drivers is often the challenges of information processing and functional ability related to memory disorders.

Driving bans are common in Finland, and most of the time there is either a criminal or health reason behind them.

Criminal-based, temporary driving bans are imposed, for example, due to drunk driving, grossly endangering traffic safety or certain violations, such as repeated speeding. Health-based driving bans, on the other hand, are valid until further notice, and a person can get his driving right back if his health condition improves, says the Chief Inspector of the Police Board Henna Salmi.

“Health-based driving bans can become permanent, for example, for people with advanced memory loss, while a driving license taken away due to drug addiction, for example, may be regained if a person recovers from their addiction,” Salmi describes.

In addition to these, there are, for example, driving bans imposed for bureaucratic reasons, where a person has neglected to submit the required documents – such as a medical report – to the police.

According to Salmi, drivers banned from driving can be found in traffic at regular intervals.

In the year In 2022 fatal motor vehicle accidents, eight percent of drivers were banned from driving, says a traffic safety researcher at the Accident Information Institute Niina Sihvola.

“In 2022, the share of driving bans for the main causes of accidents was slightly lower than in 2021, but the share of risky behavior increased. Among other things, there were an exceptional number of speeders and also slightly more drunk drivers than before.”

For health-based there are typically two different ways to end up with a driving ban.

The police may notice an unsafe driver in traffic who, for example, drives in the wrong direction in a one-way lane or crosses from one lane to another. If the police have doubts about the driver’s health, they can order a temporary driving ban, after which the driver must obtain a medical report on his health, says the Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s expert doctor Petteri Harjuvaara.

Alternatively, the ability to drive starts to be doubted in health care. According to Harjuvaara, the reasons for health-based driving bans vary for different ages.

“For older drivers, the challenges of information processing and functional ability related to memory disorders are accentuated, while people of all ages can have a variety of diseases that reduce functional ability or even cause seizures. In the younger age groups, the background of health-based driving bans is accentuated by substance abuse disorders.”

The population aging has not significantly increased health-based driving bans, Harjuvaara estimates. There are already almost 600,000 drivers over the age of 70 in Finland.

“Elderly people are clearly healthier than before and often have the most driving experience, so they are usually able to anticipate traffic situations better than younger drivers. Willingness to take risks and impulsivity also decrease with age.”

Harjuvaara points out that aging does, however, bring with it certain changes, such as a decrease in low-light vision and an increase in reaction time.

According to Traficom’s annual elderly driver survey, elderly people start to limit their own driving based on their health condition. For example, they may not drive in the dark or only drive short distances.

Why people don’t voluntarily give up their right to drive when their driving ability deteriorates?

Deterioration of one’s own health may go unnoticed, especially in diseases that involve information processing and memory challenges. It is also typical that in healthcare the patient downplays his symptoms or tries to be as healthy as possible, says Petteri Harjuvaara.

“It can be completely unintentional, but sometimes also intentional. Many people are afraid that the doctor will take away their driver’s license, and do not understand that even the beginning symptoms should be told honestly right away. With treatment and medication, many diseases can be kept mild for a long time”, which means that the ability to drive is also preserved for longer.

According to Harjuvaara, the fear of losing the right to drive may also be because a car seems necessary in one’s everyday life. Based on Traficom’s age driver survey, for many elderly people, their own car is the most important means of transportation and they may use a car to get around every day.