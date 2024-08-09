The one that is about to begin is expected to be the worst weekend in terms of summer traffic. In the third two-day exodus, Anas has announced that traffic on Italian roads and highways will be heavily congested and constantly increasing also due to the closure of a large part of businesses and companies. It is therefore expected to be a weekend of black dot especially tomorrow morning, Saturday 10 August and Sunday 11 August: travel has increased significantly from large urban centres throughout Italy to holiday resorts, seaside resorts in the south and mountain resorts in the north and towards state borders.

Construction sites suspended and heavy vehicles prohibited from transit

Anas traffic forecasts are always available online, with the calendar of stickers for the summer available and on the Viabilità Italia website

The company owned by the FS Italiane Group has suspended some construction sites until September 3, with the blocking of work for 906 interventions out of 1278, approximately 70% of those active. For the situation of the immovable construction sites, Anas invites travellers to consult the Summer Exodus page of the stradeanas.it website before leaving. It will also be active on the transit ban for heavy vehicles is in force (already from Friday) from 4pm to 10pm, tomorrow Saturday 10 August from 8am to 10pm and Sunday 11 August from 7am to 10pm.

Roads and highways affected by the most traffic

The Black Seal weekend particularly concerns travel in a southerly direction, the main routes towards holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian coasts and along the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and when exiting urban centres. A significant flow of traffic is also expected in the vicinity of urban centers, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, in conjunction with weekend returns. The intensification of traffic could affect the main tourist itineraries: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; state roads 106 “Jonica” and 18 “Tirrena Inferiore” in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; state road 131 “Carlo Felice” in Sardinia; state road 148 Pontina in Lazioa particularly busy artery which, together with the SS7 “Appia”, ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; The E45 Route (SS675 and SS3 bis) which crosses Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north-east with central Italy; the main routes SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 “Adriatic” (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto). In the north the RA13 and RA14 Motorway Links in Friuli-Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 “Lake Como and Spluga” in Lombardy, the SS45 “di Val Trebbia” in Liguria, the SS26 “della Valle D’Aosta” and the SS309 “Romea” between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 “of Germany” in Veneto.

Tips for a safe journey

For those who set off on a journey, it is important, more than ever during the days of exodus, to follow a series of precautions:

Stock up on basic necessities and a supply of water to avoid dehydration during the trip, especially on days when very hot weather is forecast. Check the vehicle, especially tire pressure, light efficiency, oil and water levels. Consult the weather forecast and the calendar of critical days in which travel times may be longer than normal, evaluating any alternative routes. Do not take alcohol or drugs, especially before or while driving.

All passengers and the driver must wear a seat belt and secure children in child seats or adapters (up to 1.50 metres tall). Respect the speed limits and always stay in the free lane on the right, maintaining a safe distance. If you are tired or feel sleepy, always stop safely in a service area to rest and recover your psychophysical energy.

Never get distracted while driving – There are three types of distraction to avoid when driving a vehicle: visual (not looking at the road), cognitive (not paying attention to driving) and manual (having your hands busy).

An informed journey

Anas recalls the prevention campaigns for road safety "When you drive, Just Drive", for the risk of fires "The road is not an ashtray".