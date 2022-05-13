In the first quarter of 2022 traffic has increased in Italy, surpassing 2021 but without reaching the levels existing before Covid. The quarterly report of the Observatory on mobility trends prepared by the Technical Mission Structure (STM), presented with a note from the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, highlighted some interesting data on flows of all modes of transport in our country.

In the first quarter 2022 one registered strong growth of flows for all modes of transport compared to the same period of 2021, with increases for the various sectors ranging from 7% for heavy vehicles on the motorway and even 401% for passenger air transport. Compared to 2019on the other hand, the Passenger traffic by road and rail are still falling; while the road traffic of heavy vehicles is actually higher than the pre-pandemic levels, the only data that really goes against the trend. Italy therefore confirms itself as a place for trucks rather than freight trains, a factor that undoubtedly complicates any emission reduction plan.

Going into detail, in the first months of 2022 road and, above all, rail passenger traffic is still significantly lower than the pre-pandemic one, with variations of between -7% for that recorded on the Anas network and -43% for rail services ad High speed.

In the local public transport passenger mobility demand in the first quarter of 2022 was still more than 20% lower (by more than 30% in regional rail transport alone) compared to the same period of 2019. Air traffic also saw a reduction of almost 40% in passenger transitsbut a 5% increase for freight. Finally, maritime traffic on ferries, in the first two months of the year, is in line with that of 2019. Cruises still record a large decline (-75%). The impact of the Green Pass on these data is to be verified, while the fear of contagion is gradually reduced from Covid which had led many people to reduce their presence on public transport, preferring personal forms of mobility.