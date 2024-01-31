AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/31/2024 – 13:15

Commercial ship traffic in the Red Sea has fallen by 30% this year due to attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday (31).

“Commercial ship traffic (…) fell by almost 30%,” said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department. “The drop in trade accelerated at the beginning of the year.”

According to the IMF's PortWatch platform, the volume of traffic through the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, reduced by 37% between January 1 and 16, 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Since November 19, the Huthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen, have launched more than 35 attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to the US Department of Defense.

This caused an interruption in maritime traffic in this crucial area, where up to 12% of world trade passes.

The Huthi rebels, supported by Iran, say they want to prevent vessels linked to Israel from sailing off the coast of Yemen, “in solidarity” with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, devastated by the war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7.

Their attacks forced many shipping companies to avoid the region and bypass Africa to cover routes between Asia and Europe, with corresponding increases in transport costs and delivery times.

In response, the United States and United Kingdom have launched several attacks to destroy Huthi bases in Yemen, but so far the rebels have retained their firepower.

– European naval mission –

“The level of uncertainty is extremely high and the evolution of the situation will determine the magnitude of the change and the alteration of business models in terms of volume and also sustainability,” Azour told the press.

“We are on the verge of a major change in trade routes and is this temporary due to rising costs and compromised security funds?”

The United States, Israel's main ally, created a coalition to patrol the Red Sea and “protect” traffic from Huthi attacks, which they describe as “terrorist”, without being able to contain them so far.

The Red Sea is also vital for European Union (EU) trade and, last week, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis indicated that traffic through that sea fell by 22% in one month.

The EU is trying to launch its own naval mission in the Red Sea to help protect international shipping.

EU countries have already given their initial support to the plan and hope to conclude it at a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers scheduled for February 19.