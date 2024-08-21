The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of a package of traffic improvements in four different locations in the Al Safa 1 Schools Complex area, including the expansion of exits and entrances, and the addition of traffic calming means, such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

These measures come within the framework of the Authority’s strategy aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the road network in Dubai, in line with the emirate’s development process, and serving road users, to achieve smooth and seamless movement of vehicles, and enhance the level of traffic safety.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Authority, said that the implementation of the latest improvements in Al Safa 1 area comes to serve road users from service providers from various business sectors, individuals from school students and residents of the area and neighboring neighborhoods, whose number is 60 thousand people.

Al Shehhi stated that in the first location, a 255-metre lane was added to the service road for vehicles coming from the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Hadiqa Street (the second intersection) towards the roundabout leading to Street 13, which enhances the flow of traffic and reduces the time to reach Al Safa 1 Schools Complex by 20%.

In the second location, 22 parallel parking spaces have been provided near Al Safa School and Al Ittihad School to ease congestion during peak hours and ensure smooth traffic flow during students’ arrival and departure. In the third location, the exit leading to Al Wasl Road from Street 19 has been widened by adding a 330-metre lane, reducing the number of lanes heading left to one lane, which contributes to redistributing traffic congestion, and making improvements to the traffic signal at the intersection with Al Wasl Road, in addition to 18 parking spaces opposite Jumeirah College.

The fourth site included opening an additional exit for a U-turn on Al Wasl Road, with the provision of a traffic light and a pedestrian crossing, which enhances the level of traffic safety for vehicle owners and pedestrians, and reduces the incidence of accidents in that area.