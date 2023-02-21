Traffic | Helsinki will reduce more than a thousand free parking spaces in the inner city

The city of Helsinki is changing the free ice skating rinks located in the inner city to paying ones.

Helsinki a large number of parking spaces in the center are being converted to paid parking spaces.

The change affects a total of approximately 1,400 previously free but time-limited so-called disc spaces in parking zone 2. Street parking in the area has already been paid for, says the Helsinki Urban Environment Department in its published announcement.

The change will be made during this year. All parking spaces to be converted to paid parking are displayed in the map published by urban environment.

According to the release, for example, approximately 280 parking spaces will be converted to paid parking in the Vallila industrial area, approximately one hundred spaces around the Laakso hospital, approximately 300 spaces in the Kalasatama and Tukkitori area, and approximately 175 spaces in Hernesaari.

Change promote the realization of Helsinki’s climate goals. According to the urban environment industry, the decision is not only in line with the city’s traffic and climate goals, but also in the interest of the users of the parking spaces.

“Payment promotes the availability of places when they are not used for longer-term storage of vehicles”, urban environment traffic engineer Elina Rundell says in the announcement.

Municipality decided in April 2016 about the new payment zones for parking. At the same time, it was decided to give up free but time-limited parking spaces in parking zones 1 and 2.

In the fall of 2022, the city council approved a council initiative according to which the last free parking spaces in the inner city should be changed to paid ones. The initiative specifically addressed those places located in the inner city area where free parking has been allowed for a maximum of 24 hours.

In addition to these places, certain places where you have been allowed to park for two hours for free will now be converted to paid parking in accordance with the city’s parking policy.

The final traffic and street plan decisions on parking changes are supposed to be made in the spring, the release states.