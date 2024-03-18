On the Trans-Siberian Railway in the Amur region, 20 cars derailed, traffic was stopped

20 empty carriages of a freight train derailed on the Gorely – Bamovskaya section of the Trans-Siberian Railway, three passenger trains were delayed.

According to the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, the accident on Russia's longest railway occurred due to the fault of the driver of a passenger car who drove onto the tracks outside the railway crossing. Press service of the Transbaikal Railway clarifiesthat the locomotive crew was not injured. The motorist was hospitalized.

Currently, work is being carried out, restoration trains have been sent from the stations of Skovorodino, Erofei Pavlovich and Mogocha. Following the derailment of the carriages at the Bamovskaya station, at the 7234th kilometer of the Trans-Siberian Railway, a pre-investigation check has begun.

How indicated In the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Region, preliminary delays are expected for passenger trains on routes No. 001 Vladivostok – Moscow, No. 002 Moscow – Vladivostok, No. 325 Khabarovsk – Neryungri.

The Bamovskaya station connects the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) with the Trans-Siberian Railway (the station itself belongs to the Trans-Siberian Railway). In total, BAM is connected to the Trans-Siberian Railway by three lines: Bamovskaya – Tynda, Izvestkovaya – Urgal and Volochaevka – Komsomolsk.

In February, a train accident occurred in another Russian region

Then, at Berdyaush station in the Chelyabinsk region, freight and utility trains collided. As a result of the emergency, 10 empty carriages of a freight train derailed. Explaining the reasons for the incident, the press service of the South Ural Railway said that one of the drivers wanted to drive through a prohibiting traffic light. As a result, there were no casualties.

Later it was clarified that the culprit of the collision was drunk, which is why he violated the traffic rules. Subsequently, an examination showed that the locomotive driver had 1.08 ppm of alcohol in his blood.