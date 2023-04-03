Traffic | Getting a taxi ride has become more difficult in sparsely populated areas – the law reform concentrated taxis in bigger cities

On weekends and nights, taxis are not necessarily available outside the cities, says Traficom.

Taxi rides availability in sparsely populated areas has weakened after the taxi law reform five years ago, says Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency. Taxi services are increasingly concentrated in the areas where the most people live. In less populated regions, rides are less available, especially in the evenings and on weekends.

“The number of taxis per inhabitant in sparsely populated areas is at best only half that of urban municipalities. The difference is even greater on weekends and especially in the evening and at night, when taxis are not necessarily available outside the cities”, special expert Tuomas Kiiski says in Traficom’s press release.

Last year, one-fifth of the municipalities covered three-quarters of the taxi areas. Traficom reported earlier in the spring that Uusimaa has more than 3,900 taxi licenses, or 42 percent of all licenses. The shares of other provinces have generally decreased.

“In less populated municipalities, the amount of market-based taxi traffic may remain very small, as the proportion of taxi traffic compensated by society is often significant,” says Kiiski.

Taxis the station location obligation was removed in 2018, after which Taxi companies have been able to freely determine their own domains and operating hours.

The average time to order a taxi through brokerage services was about eight minutes last year. Between provinces, the average order times ranged from seven to 13 minutes.

In cities, ordering times varied less than outside them, and more than nine out of ten rides arrived within 15 minutes, both on weekdays and weekends. In less populated areas, more than 75 percent of rides arrived within 15 minutes on weekday evenings and nights. On weekend evenings and nights, the share was less than 65 percent.

The figures are based on data collected by Traficom last year.