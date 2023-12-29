The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has launched a special surveillance and control device to deal with the intense flow of displacements expected at the end of the year and the beginning of 2024. The operation is activated from 3:00 p.m. this Friday until midnight on Monday to guarantee fluidity and safety on the roads against the 4,520,000 long-distance trips planned for the next few days. A large influx of train travelers is also expected. Renfe is going to put more than 4,000 trains into circulation, especially reinforcing the most popular routes, such as those that connect Madrid with Andalusia, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Galicia.

The most unfavorable hours for traveling will be concentrated between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. this Friday and 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday leaving the large urban centers; and between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Monday in the inbound direction. The bulk of road trips will have their origin and destination in the south of Spain (22%), the Mediterranean (21%) and the central areas (23%) that connect Madrid with Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha.

During the first hours of the operation, the day took place without major incidents and with optimal weather conditions, according to the DGT. In the first hour there were three minor accidents in Girona, Barcelona and Tarragona, which were later joined by a fourth in Gipuzkoa. At 8:00 p.m., some traffic delays were recorded in Madrid, specifically on the A-4 near Pinto, and on the A-6, in Majadahonda.

In total there have been three minor accidents, all in Catalonia. The first took place on the AP-7, in Tarragona; the second, on the C-58, at the entrance to Barcelona; and the third, also on the AP-7, occurred at the entrance to Girona caused by a vehicle fire.

In the press release issued today, The DGT has stressed the need to take extreme precautions while driving and has recalled the slogan of the Christmas campaign: “Arriving late is better than not arriving at all.” Since last December 22, 18 people have died in traffic accidents.

The note is accompanied by a series of recommendations when making the trip, such as checking the vehicle before leaving, checking the weather conditions and the state of the roads, planning the route in advance or avoiding distractions while driving. In addition, the importance of respecting traffic rules and avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages is emphasized.

In addition to the volume of road traffic, train travel will also register an intense rebound these days. Renfe has put more than 4,000 AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity and Media Distancia trains into circulation to reinforce the usual offer. Above all, services have been increased for the most popular routes, such as those that connect Madrid with Andalusia, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Galicia, as well as the trains that link with the north of the country. Also added is the offer in trains that on Medium Distance routes link and structure the entire territory.

This will be the first end of the year since Asturias was incorporated into the Spanish high-speed network after completing the largest railway engineering project carried out in Spain after 19 years of work and 4,000 million in investment. A job that allows you to travel from Madrid to the Principality in just over three hours and that extends the extension of the high-speed network to more than 4,000 kilometers, the largest in Europe.

Since the service launched on November 30, Renfe has already transported almost 76,000 passengers during the first month, which represents a 22.3% increase compared to the same period last year.