How to avoid the traffic on roads and highways with many motorists driving from North to South for the July and August trips on the occasion of the holidays? For round-trip travel it is recommended to follow the traffic forecast of July and August 2024, so as not to get stuck in traffic highway along endless queues in the exodus (and counter-exodus).

Traffic forecast summer 2024, red dot in July

The exodus towards summer destinations creates intense traffic on the highway, especially when exiting large cities. The dates to avoid are those with the red dotalso scheduled for Julymore precisely Friday afternoon July 19th and 26thSaturday morning July 20th and all day Saturday July 27th.

Red Dot Traffic Forecast for July 2024

Traffic forecast for summer 2024 exodus, red and black dot in August

But the real and most intense summer exodus of 2024 is expected in August, with the first weekend of the month being very critical; the morning of Saturday 3rd August in fact it is marked with the fearsome black dotbut only in the morning because in the afternoon we move to red (indicating still significant traffic, but less intense than the black mark), as well as Friday 2nd and Sunday morning 4th August.

The same scenario of heavy traffic is repeated the following weekend with the Saturday morning August 10th with black dot.

Red and Black Dot Traffic Forecast for August 2024

TO Ferragosto the situation on our roads, on the other hand, is expected to be very calm, with the days of August 14th and 15th even marked by the green stamp. The last day of red of the summer exodus is in fact that of Saturday morning August 17th.

Traffic counter-exodus summer 2024

After August 15, the traffic situation on our roads becomes critical due to the counter-exodus. In fact, the red dot days are the days of August 17, 18 and 19even if the afternoon of the Monday is marked with the yellow dotindicating traffic that is still significant but less intense than the red dot. The same scenario of intense traffic from the red dot also applies to the following weekend, with the days of Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th possibly to be avoided.

Red dot on Italian roads for summer counter-exodus

Be careful of heavy traffic even in the morning Monday 26th AugustThe counter-exodus situation remains critical even on days of Saturday 31st August and in the first days of September: Sunday afternoon September 1st and Monday morning September 2, 2024.

Heavy Vehicle Traffic Ban Summer 2024

On the weekends of August, during the exodus and counter-exodus on the Italian motorways, some traffic jams are expected. Traffic bans for heavy vehicles with a weight exceeding 7.5 tonnes. During the month of August, the days on which heavy vehicles are prohibited from circulating on the motorways are the following:

DATE START TIME END TIME Saturday 20th July 8.00 16.00 Sunday 21st July 7.00 10.00pm Friday 26th July 16.00 10.00pm Saturday 27th July 8.00 16.00 Sunday 28th July 7.00 10.00pm Friday 2nd August 16.00 10.00pm Saturday 3rd August 8.00 10.00pm Sunday 4th August 7.00 10.00pm Friday 9th August 16.00 10.00pm Saturday 10th August 8.00 10.00pm Sunday 11th August 7.00 10.00pm Thursday, August 15th 7.00 10.00pm Saturday 17th August 8.00 16.00 Sunday 18th August 7.00 10.00pm Saturday 24th August 8.00 16.00 Sunday 25th August 7.00 10.00pm Saturday 31st August 8.00 16.00 Sunday 1st September 7.00 10.00pm Sunday 8th September 7.00 10.00pm Heavy Vehicle Traffic Ban Summer 2024

During the weekends of exodus and counter-exodus, a traffic ban will be in place for heavy vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes.

Traffic forecast August 2024

Heavy traffic forecasts concern the main tourist itineraries:

A2 “Mediterranean Motorway”: crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria. State Road 106 Jonica and State Road 18 Tirrena Inferiore: In Calabria. Motorways A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo: in Sicily. State Road 131 Carlo Felice: in Sardinia. State Road 148 Pontina: in Lazio, an important artery for connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio. E45 route (SS675 and SS3 bis): it crosses Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the North East with Central Italy. SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria) and SS16 Adriatica (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes: important coastal roads.

The most critical days on the black-marked roads are Saturday morning 3 and 10 August 2024

Furthermore, at the Norththe following roads are under the jurisdiction of Anas and may require particular attention due to traffic:

RA13 and RA14 Motorway Connections: in Friuli-Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings. State Road SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga: in Lombardy. State Road SS45 of Val Trebbia: in Liguria. State Road SS26 of the Aosta Valley: in the Aosta Valley. State Road SS309 Romea: between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. State Road SS51 of Alemagna: in Veneto.

Traffic info summer 2024

To find out real-time traffic information during the summer period, you can consult the section Traffic Info on the ANAS website or the corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and the accounts Twitter @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas And @clientiAnas).

Traffic information is also available on the following channels:

GO (Integrated Anas Road System);

(Integrated Anas Road System); APP “GO ” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”;

” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”; CCISS Travel Informed by the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data;

Travel Informed by the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data; Anas Pronto toll-free number 800.841.148 of Anas Customer Service to speak to an operator 24/7 and have real-time traffic information. In addition, by pressing the 5 key you can have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the location of construction sites, while with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available.

of Anas Customer Service to speak to an operator and have real-time traffic information. In addition, by pressing the 5 key you can have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the location of construction sites, while with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available. Customer Service Live Chat at the address ANAS to speak to an operator from 8.00 to 20.00 and also have real-time information on traffic and immovable construction sites.

Traffic bulletins are broadcast on Tgcom24 and on Anas partner radios: Rai Isoradio, Radio Italy (national).

